COP26: countries reach a climate agreement with a compromise on coal

Revised deal approved after a last-minute change to the text on coal, which drew complaints from vulnerable countries and others.

Nearly 200 countries at the UN COP26 summit in Scotland struck a deal to contain the global climate crisis – but observers have said it is not going far enough to tackle the dangerous warming.

The final Glasgow summit text was finally adopted on Saturday, a day after talks were originally scheduled to end and following a last-minute change proposal from India that called on parties to “step down” instead. than to “phase out” “Coal, the main source of greenhouse gas emissions.

The deal is the first UN climate deal to explicitly provide for coal reduction, but several countries – including low-lying small island states – have said they are deeply disappointed by the weakening of crucial language. Others called the review heinous and against the rules, but said it was something they had to agree to to bring the two-week talks to Glasgow. to an end.

“There was a real sense of ambush in the air,” Al Jazeera’s Nick Clark said, reporting the talks.

COP26 President Alok Sharma said he was “deeply sorry” at the end of the summit. “Can I just tell all the delegates that I apologize for the way this process has gone and I am deeply sorry,” he said, his voice broken with emotion after hearing loud voices. vulnerable nations express their anger at the changes to the text.

“I also understand the deep disappointment but I think, as you noted, it is also vital that we protect this package.”

Activist Jean Su told Al Jazeera that the first explicit mentions of fossil fuels in a climate pact were both “extraordinary and also extremely disappointing.”

“We have been fighting for years to essentially take what everyone knows fossil fuels are driving the climate emergency and bring it to the global climate negotiations,” she said.

“So on the one hand we were extremely surprised that this year we finally got it into the text, but what’s in the text is extremely weak – it doesn’t actually mean much. . This ends up perpetrating a fossil fuel system that was not properly addressed in the negotiations, ”Su added.

Before India succeeded in making the change, nation after nation talked about the final provisions that did not go far enough or fast enough, but compromise was better than nothing and allowed progress, if not success.

Negotiators say the deal aims to keep alive the 2015 Paris Agreement’s overall goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times.

Delegates were also tasked with finding funding for countries most vulnerable to climate-related droughts, floods and storms fueled by rising seas.

Observers said the deal fell well short of what is needed to avert dangerous warming and help countries adapt or recover from damage from disasters already underway around the world.

Laurence Tubiana, the architect of the Paris agreement, told AFP that “the COP has not provided immediate aid to those who are currently suffering”.