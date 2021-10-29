COP26: Climate emergency includes threat of nuclear winter

Credit: United Nations

SAN FRANCISCO, October 29 (IPS) – When world leaders gather in Scotland next week for the COP26 climate change conference, campaigners will push for drastic action to end the world’s catastrophic dependence on fossil fuels.

Awareness of the climate emergency has exploded in recent years, while government responses remain meager. But one aspect of extreme climate danger – “nuclear winter” – has barely reached the stage of low consciousness. Wishful thinking aside, the threat of nuclear war has not abated. In fact, the reverse is true. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists was move the “Doomsday Clock” closer and closer to cataclysmic midnight; the symbolic hands are only 100 seconds from midnight, against six minutes ten years ago. A nuclear war would quickly lead to cataclysmic climate change. A recent scientific article, in tune with countless studies, concludes that – following nuclear weapon explosions in cities – “smoke would effectively block sunlight, causing temperatures below freezing to engulf the world.”

Researchers estimate that such conditions would last 10 years. The Federation of American Scientists predicted that “a nuclear winter would cause the death of most humans and large animals from nuclear starvation in a mass extinction event similar to the one that wiped out the dinosaurs.” While there is a widespread myth that the danger of nuclear war has diminished, this illusion is not the only reason the climate movement has not included nuclear winter prevention on its list of. things to do.

Notably, movement organizations rarely mention nuclear winter. Another factor is the view that – unlike climate change, which is already happening and could be exacerbated or mitigated by policies in the years to come – nuclear war will or will not happen.

It may sound like factual realism, but it feels more like thinly disguised passivity shrouded in fatalism.

In the final chapter of his 2017 book, The Doomsday Machine, Daniel Ellsberg warns: “The threat of a full nuclear winter is posed by the possibility of all-out war between the United States and Russia. … The danger that a false alarm or a terrorist attack on Washington or Moscow will lead to a pre-emptive attack stems almost entirely from the existence of both sides of ground missile forces, each vulnerable to attacks from the other: each, therefore , kept on high alert, ready to launch a few minutes after the warning. “

And he adds that “the easiest and fastest way to reduce this risk – and indeed, the global danger of nuclear war – is to completely dismantle” ICBM’s Minuteman III missile force comprising the land portion of it. American nuclear weapons.

The current issue of The Nation magazine includes a item that Dan Ellsberg and I wrote to stress the importance of shutting down all ICBMs. Here are some key points:

** “Four hundred ICBMs now dot the rural landscapes of Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming. Loaded in silos, these missiles are only – and dangerously – on capillary trigger alert. Unlike nuclear weapons from submarines or bombers, land-based missiles are vulnerable to attack and could present the commander-in-chief with a sudden choice of whether to use them or lose them. “

** Former Secretary of Defense William Perry wrote five years ago: “First, the United States can safely and gradually phase out its land-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) force, a key aspect of Cold War nuclear policy. The removal of ICBMs would save considerable costs, but not only budgets would benefit. These missiles are among the most dangerous weapons in the world. They could even start an accidental nuclear war.

** “Contrary to unfounded assumptions, the elimination of all ICBMs could be accomplished unilaterally by the United States without inconvenience. Even if Russia chose not to follow suit, dismantling potentially cataclysmic ground missiles would make the world a safer place for everyone on the planet. “

** Frank von Hippel, former president of the Federation of American Scientists and co-founder of the Princeton Program on Science and Global Security, wrote this year: “Strategic Command could get rid of launch on alert and ICBMs at the same time. Eliminating the warning launch would greatly reduce the likelihood of being wrong in a nuclear war ending civilization in error. The error is human. To start a nuclear war would be unforgivable.

** “Sooner rather than later, members of Congress will have to deal with the horrific realities of intercontinental ballistic missiles.” They won’t do it unless the peace, arms control, and disarmament groups go far beyond the limits of current congressional discourse – and begin to point out, on Capitol Hill and below, the crucial truth. on ICBMs and the imperative to eliminate them all. “

Together with the atmospheric levels of greenhouse gases continued to increase, as well as the dangers of nuclear war. No imperative is more crucial than to challenge the fossil fuel industry and the nuclear weapons industry as the terrible threats to the climate and to humanity that they are.

Norman Solomon is the national director of RootsAction.org and the author of numerous books including War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death. He was a delegate for Bernie Sanders of California at the 2016 and 2020 Democratic National Conventions. Solomon is the Founder and Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram