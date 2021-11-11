COP26: Climate action in agribusiness could reduce emissions by up to 7%

The mitigation potential of agricultural and animal activities, including carbon sequestration in soils and improved land management, is estimated at 3 to 7 percent of total anthropogenic emissions by 2030.

The potential economic value of mitigating these emissions could amount to between 60 and 360 billion US dollars, according to the two institutions.

“Agriculture must become the focus of a global coalition for carbon neutrality and we must support both mitigation and adaptation. We must enable small farmers to adapt and benefit economically from the provision of environmental services, ”said Mohamed Manssouri, director of the FAO Investment Center.

“Now is the time to seize this vital opportunity to reduce emissions and increase carbon sequestration, while restoring biodiversity, supporting health and nutrition and generating new business opportunities through food systems and land use. “

The note highlights the enormous potential for engaging food and land use systems in addressing climate change. It also shows how the agricultural sector is uniquely positioned to be part of the carbon neutral solution by reducing emissions, while maximizing its potential to act as a carbon sink by absorbing more carbon from the atmosphere than it needs. ‘releases it. A full report will be published in early 2022.

The agricultural sector generates a high amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, with agrifood systems responsible for around 21 to 37 percent of total global emissions. But agriculture is also a victim of emissions.

Farmers are often among the first to witness climate change. Rising temperatures, changing precipitation and supply chain disruptions are already impacting food production, undermining global efforts to end hunger.

The EBRD / FAO note shows how sustainable and targeted investments and interventions will make agriculture part of the climate solution. Achieving carbon neutrality for agrifood systems essentially means reducing GHG emissions along the value chain, improving agricultural practices, using agricultural land for carbon sequestration, promoting sustainable agriculture and avoiding land clearing.

The note defines key areas of action for policy makers and investors, including the development and improvement of good governance mechanisms and the integration of carbon neutrality into business strategies.

Achieving the right mix of policies and agreeing on methodologies for carbon accounting can unlock major investments in greening in all agrifood systems.

“The investment universe is changing rapidly as banks align their lending to the net zero goal and asset managers seek opportunities to decarbonize their portfolios while managing the risks associated with climate change,” said Natalya Zhukova , Director of the EBRD, responsible for agribusiness.

One of the main players in the fight against climate change is the private sector. National policies, strategies and roadmaps are all important in signaling regulatory changes and creating incentives to drive accurate carbon assessment and pricing.

While the private sector will be needed to raise billions, it also has everything to gain by reducing costs, mitigating risk, protecting brand values, ensuring long-term sustainability of the supply chain and by gaining a competitive advantage.

Nibal Zgheib is a communications advisor, EBRD and former program assistant, World Food Program

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram