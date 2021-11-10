COP26: Avoiding the vision of the carbon tunnel: action on climate change requires an interconnected response

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, November 10 (IPS) – With the United Nations Climate Change Conference – COP26 – continuing this week in Glasgow, it is evident that there is consensus among a majority of world leaders and d ‘key players on the fact that there is still a lot to do, if the ambition to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees of increase is to have every chance of being satisfied. Yet to speak, as they say, is cheap. Or, in Greta’s words: too much “blah blah” and not enough action.

Responding to the global climate crisis requires a global response, with public commitments backed by resources and collaboration. We cannot have countries or organizations working in silos.

And we cannot separate climate considerations from the broader sustainability agenda, as evidenced by the Sustainable Development Goals – and SDG 13 (climate action), in particular.

Broaden perspectives to understand all impacts

A slogan that has been making the rounds on social networks lately, coined by Jan Konietzko of Cognizant, is “the vision of the carbon tunnel”. A clever play on words, yes, but beyond that it is a very relevant observation.

If we achieve net zero emissions but neglect human rights or protect biodiversity, what will that mean for the well-being of people and the planet? At Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), we provide the global common language for organizations to communicate their impacts. The GRI standards comprehensively address the impacts of a business on the economy, the environment and people, in a holistic and comprehensive manner.

This is why, through GRI’s commitments at COP26 we focused on how sustainability reports can inform decision-making that enables faster action on climate change and related sustainability issues. At the heart of this is strengthening and highlighting the synergies between the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda. It will only be through concerted and connected action on these commitments, informed by evidence and data, that we will be able to seize the opportunities of an inclusive and sustainable future for all.

Collaboration between the public and private sectors

Along with transnational coordination between governments, we need to further involve the private sector as a key partner in the achievement and implementation of the SDGs and the Paris Agreement. Working closely with the United Nations Global Compact and other international organizations, GRI strives to highlight and increase the importance of corporate sustainability reporting for the SDGs. Encouragingly, the Climate confidence barometer, published in September by the WBCSD and FREUDS, points out that 98% of companies surveyed said they were confident they will meet their net zero goals by 2050. Additionally, 55% are confident that the global business community will do more. same. However, the transition does not end with emissions; as identified in a recent report of the Future of Sustainable Data Alliance, there is an “ESG data hole” when it comes to biodiversity and nature. KPMG Research of December 2020 also found that less than a quarter of large companies threatened by biodiversity loss disclose on the subject.

In this context, the GRI project to launch a new standard on biodiversity in 2022 are timely and essential, while the United Nations Conference on Biodiversity in October paved the way for resuming work next year to adopt a post-2020 global biodiversity framework.

An action that gives tangible results

However, it is encouraging that more than 100 countries (representing over 85% of the world’s forests) have signed the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use, committing to work collectively to stop and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030, while promoting inclusive rural transformation.

This is a laudable vision, but we must force all parties to honor these commitments. To achieve tangible results – from environmental protection to broader progress on the sustainability agenda – action must start today. It cannot become a carte blanche to maintain “business as usual” until 2030.

Regular and comprehensive reporting on sustainability impacts, with accountability from all organizations involved, is essential for measuring progress. Effective sustainability reporting offers a unique perspective on the role of the private sector, helping countries work towards the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda. Although a multifaceted approach is needed to achieve these goals , we should in no way minimize the importance of reaching net zero.

It’s not a matter of one or the other – we need to cut emissions dramatically and ensure broader sustainable development in the process.

It’s time for real leadership

There are strong signs that companies are already convinced of the urgency of the situation – and, in fact, are pushing governments to do much more. The Call to action from the We Mean Business coalition urges the G20 to limit the global average temperature rise to 1.5 ° C. It has been signed to date by 778 business leaders, representing $ 2.7 trillion in annual revenue. In addition, one in five companies worldwide has set net zero goals. Last week, The WBCSD launched a manifesto which calls for a new mechanism of “company determined contributions” to measure the role of the private sector in the global climate recovery. By emphasizing the imperatives of reducing, eliminating and reporting GHG emissions, this reflects a growing and welcome trend of responsible businesses pushing for greater influence for climate action. As COP26 draws to a close, GRI calls on all stakeholders to step up to their ambitions, act now on their commitments and work together to come up with a holistic approach to the challenges of climate change. A system that takes into account the environment and society – reducing emissions while ensuring sustainable development. Failure on either front will have tragic consequences for all.

Tina Nybo Jensen is responsible for international policies at the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). She leads the development, management and implementation of GRI’s sustainable development agenda, with a particular focus on the SDGs and engagement with multilateral organizations. Prior to joining GRI in 2014, Tina worked for the Danish Red Cross for Youth in Jordan and the West Bank, as well as the Danish Embassy in Thailand. She holds a master’s degree in development and international relations (Aalborg University, Denmark) and in political science with specialization in environmental governance and international relations (Vrije University in Amsterdam, the Netherlands).

