COP26 Adapting to the climate crisis

Earth cracked due to drought in the state of Bihar, northeast India. Bihar was the epicenter of the last great famine in India in the mid-1960s. Credit: Trevor Page

OTTAWA, Canada, Nov. 9 (IPS) – Look for any map showing today’s global humanitarian crises and you’ll find it flooded with red alerts more than ever. Climate emergencies are rapidly emerging in new areas that have never been seen before, and they are accelerating humanity’s march to the precipice in areas long plagued by conflict, hunger and displacement.

While developed countries are responsible for the lion’s share of CO2 emissions, developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America suffer the most from the devastating effects of these climate emergencies.

The adverse effects of climate change are already at an advanced stage, with many developing countries around the world living in climates 3 degrees higher than normal like Mali and Burkina Faso. It is no longer enough to focus solely on mitigating climate crises by cutting back on fossil fuels and transforming food systems.

With just days of the UN’s COP26 climate talks, world leaders and experts negotiating mitigation measures to cap global warming at 1.5 ° C or deal with irreversible disaster would be remiss to not prioritize helping developing countries already devastated by the impact of global warming to adapt quickly to climate change.

“Along with mitigation, we need to help countries adapt to new climate stresses brought on by global warming,” said Amir Abdulla, deputy executive director of the World Food Program. “Adaptation to climate change is urgently needed in countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America where people face climatic extremes. “

Without the ability to adapt, people will have no choice but to migrate to where they can survive. In 2020, 30 million people were internally displaced due to weather events, mainly storms and floods. That’s three times more than conflicts, according to the Norwegian Refugee Committee.

“At WFP, we recognize that if we can keep people in their homes and on their lands, we are helping to reduce the number of people who become climate migrants and climate refugees. But in order to do that, we must not only allow people to survive, but also to prosper on their land, ”Abdulla said.

Entire villages in South Sudan’s Fangak region were submerged as record flooding swept the country for the third year in a row, displacing hundreds of thousands of people. Credit: Marwa Awad

WFP has a strong track record of working with communities to recover from climate shocks and stresses that threaten their food security. In some of the most arid regions, WFP is helping small farmers and communities create free nurseries to contain the desert and reclaim farmland.

In Central America and the Dry Corridor of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, WFP has helped more than 32,000 people adapt to climate change by creating livelihoods and income-generating activities adapted to the climate. drought, while implementing community land restoration projects. the result of which has been the reforestation of over 1,300 hectares of degraded and marginal land as well as the construction of nearly 3,000 water harvesting systems.

Another route to adaptation to climate change is to provide insurance against climate risks, be it drought or floods, to small farmers who cannot buy insurance to protect their crops. Over the past two years, WFP has protected 1.5 million people in Mali, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe and The Gambia against catastrophic droughts through climate risk insurance through its response initiative risk capacity in Africa. Smallholder farmers received payments from climate risk insurance, without which they would have been forced to move. These insurance plans have also benefited vulnerable people facing the impact of COVID-19.

Conclusion

In a post-COVID-19 world made worse by an increase in climate emergencies, humanitarian needs will always exceed available resources and finances, and zero hunger by 2030 has already become an elusive dream. But those with influence can forge a path to a safer and more stable future for all by working with humanitarian organizations and actors in a coordinated global fashion to establish early warning systems capable of ” anticipate risks and define preventive measures to mitigate climate risks before they worsen. in natural disasters. And for the sake of those on the front lines of the climate crisis in countries that do not have the luxury of time and cannot wait for developed countries to keep their pledges to reduce their CO2 emissions, these vulnerable communities have need immediate help to adapt to their already changed and riskier world.

Marwa Awad, a resident of Ottawa, Canada, works for the World Food Program. She is co-host of “The WFP PEOPLE Show”.

