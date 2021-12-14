Cool Scheme to reduce food waste in Nigeria

Installation of ColdHubs at the Relife Outdoor Food Market, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. The World Bank estimates that 40 percent of all food produced is wasted in Nigeria. Credit: ColdHubs.

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, December 14 (IPS) – Food spoilage has forced small farmers to lose their pockets and shut their doors – until an entrepreneur comes up with a brilliant idea.

Growing up on a farm in southern Nigeria, Nnaemeka Ikegwuonu observed how small farmers scrambled to sell their produce before sunset to avoid wasting it or selling it at bargain prices. Ikegwuonu had a brilliant idea to prevent products from spoiling: solar-powered cold rooms.

Smallholder farmers in Africa experience high post-harvest food losses due to improper handling, poor packaging and lack of storage for their produce before it reaches the market.

According to the World Bank, food losses account for 40 percent of all food produced in Nigeria.

ColdHubs Ltd is a Nigerian social enterprise that designs, installs, operates and rents walk-in cold rooms known as ‘ColdHubs’. Cold Hubs can store and preserve fresh fruits, vegetables and other perishable foods, extending their shelf life from two to 21 days.

Describing spoilage as a nasty problem, Ikegwuonu’s ColdHubs concept helps farmers and retailers keep their produce longer, reducing waste and ensuring farmers get better prices.

The mission is to reduce food spoilage due to lack of cold storage at key points in the food supply chain, explains Ikegwuonu, who has been recognized globally for his innovations in agriculture and entrepreneurship. In 2016 he received a Rolex Award Laureate.

Social entrepreneur and farmer Nnaemeka Ikegwuonu posing in front of one of his solar-powered cold rooms. Credit: ColdHubs

In 2003, Ikegwuonu launched the Smallholders Foundation. This non-profit organization has developed rural radio services, providing information to improve farming methods and preserve the environment to more than 250,000 daily listeners across the country.

On a radio broadcast in the town of Jos, the capital of Plateau State in central Nigeria, where he was making a radio show on cabbage, Ikegwuonu realized that many farmers were throwing their produce away because that they were spoiling themselves before they could sell everything.

“At this point, we realized that there was no form of cold storage that constitutes an important infrastructure for outdoor fresh fruit and vegetable markets. After some research, we built solar powered cold rooms, and these were well received by the farmers, ”Ikegwuonu told IPS in an interview.

“Deterioration drives farmers into the cycle of poverty because, by the time food arrives on the external market, its value has declined, both economically and nutritionally. “

Farmers and retailers rent walk-in cold rooms for a low price of $ 0.25 (100 naira) per 20 kg plastic crate for a day. Each cold room has a storage capacity of three tons of food with other storage units that can hold 10 tons and 100 tons of food at a time.

Ikegwuonu said that when designing the cold rooms, emphasis was placed on the solar power generation capacity to run the cold rooms every day of the week. The units generate energy from solar panels on the roof during the day. Energy is transferred and stored in batteries that keep cold rooms running at night.

Currently, 54 cold rooms are operating in 38 clusters across two states in Nigeria, and Ikegwuonu plans to double that number in 2022.

ColdHubs created 66 jobs for young women by hiring and training them as hub operators and market workers. ColdHubs, located in overseas markets, serve more than 5,000 smallholder farmers, retailers and wholesalers in Nigeria.

In 2020, the cold rooms stored more than 40,000 tons of food, which helped reduce food waste and increase farmers’ profits, according to Ikegwuonu.

“Farmers praised the technology and increased their income by about 50% before we started rolling out ColdHubs. Now they’re making around $ 150 a month selling products that were wasted and thrown away or sold at ridiculously low prices.

Food waste occurs during industrial processing, distribution and final consumption of food, according to research by the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition shows. In developing countries, food loss occurs upstream in the production chain.

According to the Food Sustainability Index (FSI) developed by the Economist Intelligence Unit with the Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition, food losses and waste require urgent action given their environmental and economic impacts. The FSI, which ranks countries based on the sustainability of food systems, is a quantitative and qualitative benchmarking model measuring the sustainability of food systems under the categories of food loss and waste, sustainable agriculture, and nutritional challenges.

Nigeria was ranked fifth with a score of 74.1 for food loss and waste on the 2018 ISF results for middle-income countries.

The deterioration of fruits and vegetables deprives farmers of income while contributing to food waste. Credit: Busani Bafana / IPS

“Tackling consumer food waste and post-harvest waste (the loss of fresh produce and crops before they reach consumer markets) will involve everything from changing consumption patterns to investing. in infrastructure and the deployment of new digital technologies, “reports the Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition. noted, stressing that ending hunger and meeting growing food demand will not be possible without addressing the high level of food loss and waste.

Fruits and vegetables have the highest losses in developing countries, accounting for 42 percent of the losses and waste in developing countries worldwide, a report by the Rockefeller Foundation, noting that the growth in commercial sales and use of loss prevention technologies among smallholder farmers and value chain actors was an opportunity to reduce spoilage.

An estimated 93 million smallholder farmers and actors in the food supply chain are affected by food loss in Nigeria.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has called for accelerated global action to reduce food loss and waste, within nine years of the deadline to meet the Sustainable Development Goals ( ODD). Seven years ago, world leaders agreed on the 17 SDGs, and Goal 12 specifically commits to halving global food waste per capita at the retail and consumer level. ‘by 2030.

Reducing food loss and waste contributes to achieving broader improvements in agrifood systems to achieve food security, food safety, improved food quality and the achievement of nutritional outcomes », Underlined the FAO, marking the 2021 International Food Loss and Waste Awareness Day. The UN specialized agency urged to invest and prioritize new technologies and innovations that directly address post-harvest food loss.

Investments to encourage young Africans to shift away from agriculture to reconsider opportunities in the sector are critical given the need to create jobs and repair food systems particularly affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic, according to International Heifer, who promoted young creative professionals deploying technological innovations to transform agriculture in Africa.

“Young entrepreneurs across Africa understand the difficulties of their parents’ generation and saw how much it discouraged those around them from pursuing careers in the agricultural sector,” commented Adesuwa Ifedi, senior vice president of programs. Africans at Heifer International.

With the support of Heifer and the AYuTe Africa Challenge, Ikegwuonu plans to grow from 50 to 5,000 ColdHubs across West Africa over the next five years.

“Too many African farmers are not getting the income they deserve because they have no way of keeping their produce fresh. We are revolutionizing storage with our Cold Hubs and ensuring that farmers have value for their produce by preventing spoilage, ”Ikegwuonu said.

