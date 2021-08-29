Cook Islands entrepreneur develops hydroponic greenhouse to boost local food production

Agriculture and agricultural production on the island of Mangaia, Cook Islands. Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture, Cook Islands



CANBERRA, Australia, Aug 29 (IPS) – Finding ways to be smarter food producers was a priority in Small Island Developing States (SIDS) before the Covid-19 outbreak. Today, the ideas of farmers and entrepreneurs, like Piri Maao in the Cook Islands, are eagerly sought after by governments and development agencies, who want to boost resilience and recovery as the pandemic enters its second. year.

Like other SIDS, the Cook Islands have limited arable land and limited water resources, while agricultural production has declined in recent decades and food imports have increased.

In April of this year, Maao received a SMART AgriTech Polynesian Nation Government funding grant to establish a solar powered hydroponic greenhouse to grow vegetables year round.

“Greenhouse cultivation eliminates all of the environmental problems, such as rain and wind, that I currently face in a soil-based system. There is a reduced use of pesticides; mosquito nets will help eliminate many larger insects, such as moths and beetles. Solar energy to run the system ensures sustainability and low operating costs, ”Maao, an agricultural entrepreneur on the island of Rarotonga in the Cook Islands, told IPS.

The SMART AgriTech program, which was launched in July 2020, is one of the ways the Cook Islands government has responded to the pandemic with a long-term vision.

“Through AgriTech grants, successful applicants have had the opportunity to pursue new ideas: ideas that can transform a business or the agriculture industry through innovation and improved productivity, respond to opportunities created by new ideas or respond to new market needs, facilitate better connections between producers, processors and traders, and reduce the environmental footprint of agriculture through new technologies and more efficient processes, mitigating the impacts of climate change ”, Hon. Mark Brown, the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, told IPS.

Rarotonga is one of the 15 islands that make up the Pacific Island Nation, located in the tropical eastern Pacific Ocean, south of Hawaii and southeast of Samoa. Its economy and population of around 17,500 people were, until last year, extremely dependent on the tourism industry, which accounted for around 67% of GDP.

Today, the closure of national borders and the rapid decline in tourism in the wake of Covid-19 have triggered a decline in local incomes and livelihoods, and have highlighted the need for the country to depend less on imports. food and grow more locally. The average value of food production in the Cook Islands increased from US $ 231 per person in 2002 to US $ 43 per person in 2018, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Meanwhile, food is the second biggest expense for islanders, accounting for 22.5% of household spending in 2016.

Recently, “production has remained constant, but, when our borders closed, sales of local products plummeted due to the shrinking of our tourism sector. Food security and nutrition remain a priority for us, so we advocate making sure we have enough food to feed our people before looking for export opportunities, ”Ms. Temarama Anguna-Kamana, Head of the Department, told IPS. Cook Islands Department of Agriculture.

Maao started working on his greenhouse concept several years ago and undertook market research to prove that there was significant local demand for his products before moving forward with the commercial project.

Hydroponics is a form of horticulture where crops are grown in an indoor environment with their roots submerged in a nutrient-rich aqueous solution. Some advantages of this technique are that it does not use soil and minimizes the use of land and water. In Rarotonga, agriculture accounts for 40 percent of all water use. Self-contained hydroponic systems, which can also be developed at the household level, provide consistent growing conditions to support uninterrupted production.

“Given the strength and isolation of COVID-19, strengthening food production and distribution systems is essential to tackle hunger and tackle the double burden of malnutrition. The development of aqua and hydroponics encompasses all dimensions of food security ”, recommends the FAO.

Maao is developing a “hydroponic drip fertigation” system, in which the irrigation of the plants inside the greenhouse from a reservoir containing a nutrient solution is automatically triggered at the most optimal times of the day. Initially, he will grow red, yellow and orange peppers, although the entrepreneur plans to branch out into other crops in the near future. The Maao greenhouse is currently under construction. “We expect to have it completed and, depending on weather conditions, fully operational by the end of next month,” he said.

Maao said his project is meeting the country’s food security needs by “increasing local production, the availability of healthy vegetables locally and consistently, and reducing their import.” And, with his partner and son working alongside him, he said he also supports wider participation of young people and women.

The promotion of innovation in all aspects of the agricultural industry, from cultivation to processing, including added value and marketing stages, will be the subject of in-depth discussions between the leaders and producers of the region. region during the SIDS Solutions Forum. The virtual international conference, co-hosted by FAO and the Fijian government, will be held on August 30 and 31. The participating countries are Antigua and Barbuda, Seychelles, Madagascar, Barbados, Fiji, Samoa, the Cook Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu.

The event will bring together national leaders, development organizations, experts, the private sector and farmers from SIDS from around the world to discuss “digitization and innovation for an agriculture, food, nutrition, environment and sustainable health ”.

“In this year of the United Nations Food Systems Summit, the forum will demonstrate that various types of digital and non-digital solutions, many of which are local and local, are available to address the unique challenges of agrifood systems in SIDS. . Strategies for effective scaling up with targeted investments in infrastructure and providing an enabling environment for women and young entrepreneurs will be outlined, ”Sridhar Dharmapuri, Senior Food Safety and Security Officer, told IPS. nutrition at the FAO Regional Office for Asia-Pacific in Bangkok.

It is hoped that the knowledge sharing at the forum on Better Food Production and Nutrition in SIDS will help them “take a leap forward” in their progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.