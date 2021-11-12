Conviction of an American journalist symbolic of media repression in Myanmar: the UN rights chief

Rights chief Michelle Bachelet said the conviction and heavy sentence of American journalist Danny Fenster was emblematic of a wider plight of journalists in the country who have faced constant repression, following a military coup in February.

Return to censorship

“Journalists have been attacked since February 1, with military leaders clearly trying to crack down on their attempts to denounce the serious human rights violations perpetrated across Myanmar as well as the scale of opposition to the regime,” she said. declared. noted.

“Myanmar quickly returned to an environment of information control, censorship and propaganda seen under military regimes in the past.”

Since the military takeover, at least 126 journalists, media officials or publishers have been detained in Myanmar, the UN rights chief said. Forty-seven remain in detention, 20 of whom have been charged with crimes related to their work as journalists.

She added that nine media outlets have had their licenses revoked, while 20 others have had to suspend their activities. Dozens of journalists are believed to be in hiding due to outstanding arrest warrants.

Second trial in progress

Mr Fenster, 37, is the editor of an independent magazine called Burma border. On Friday, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a military court in Yangon, the country’s largest city, for violating visa laws, illegally associating with an illegal group and sowing dissent against the military.

The conviction followed what Bachelet called a “closed and unfair trial”. Mr Fenster still faces a second trial for high treason and violations of the country’s anti-terrorism law.

Information deprivation

Deploring the persecution of journalists, Ms. Bachelet said that the attacks against them further increase the vulnerability of huge sections of society who depend on accurate and independent information.

“With the crackdown on journalists, Internet shutdowns, restrictions on free access to online and other data sources, people are being deprived of vital information,” she added.

“I urge the military authorities to immediately release all journalists detained for their work.”