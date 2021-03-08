Conundrum Covid-19 in Rome: more homeless on the streets as shelters shrink
ROME – On a frosty evening last month, Akas Kazi, 35 from Bangladesh, huddled under a blanket in the portico of one of Rome’s main post offices as Red Cross volunteers distributed hot meals consisting of pasta and tea.
Working in a restaurant kitchen barely paid the bills, but after the restaurant closed six months ago – yet another victim of the pandemic – Mr Kazi found himself on the streets. “No job, no money for rent,” he says.
Job searches were unsuccessful: “There is nothing,” he says. And even sleeping on friends’ sofas was not an option. “Everyone has problems because of Covid.”
The winter has been particularly harsh: since November, 12 homeless people have died on the streets of Rome, where a growing number of people are found due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But even as the need grows, those in Rome caring for the homeless face restrictions put in place to keep people healthy, such as those requiring beds to be separated a certain distance.
The capacity of overnight shelters has dropped sharply and managing Rome’s so-called “cold strategy” for the winter months “was more complicated this year,” said Alberto Farneti, who heads an aid program. to the homeless for the Rome branch of the Catholic charity Caritas.
The 200 beds in his shelter at Rome’s Termini station have dropped to 60. Many local parishes that once offered bunk beds in the back room to homeless people during the colder months are not doing so this year.
“It’s about protection,” said Marco Pavani, a volunteer at a shelter for homeless elderly men inside the church of San Calisto, run by the Community of St. Egidio, a Catholic charity. The capacity there fell to 10 beds from 30, after wooden partitions were erected between the beds to ensure social distancing.
Rome’s homeless population figures vary widely; Caritas estimates that around 7,700 people are on the streets. Some social workers estimate this number to be almost double. For the town hall, “these are absurd figures” and do not reflect reality, said Veronica Mammì, the city councilor in charge of social services, who estimated the number of homeless at more than 3,000.
Daniele Archibugi of the Institute for Population and Social Policy Research of the Italian Research Council, which studies the financial impact of the pandemic in Italy, noted that many Italians work in the country’s informal economy and do not are not registered, “so one of the problems is finding them and reaching them.”
This means that these people are not receiving aid, which makes them particularly vulnerable, he said.
Ms. Mammì’s department has a 24-hour operational center that monitors the number of free beds in shelters and covers the cost of 40,000 meals per month served in soup kitchens.
The ministry also sponsors rapid virus testing sites for the homeless. But she said in an interview that regional health codes “have made it more difficult for us to place people in shelters.” She added: “We have the funds and are constantly looking for new shelters, but the coronavirus and the need to limit the numbers have not helped.”
To allay some concerns, the Caritas Center at Termini Station serves as a isolation shelter, repeatedly testing its hosts, who must stay there for 10 days before being sent to other shelters.
Of the 200 men who have passed through the shelter in the past month, only one has tested positive. “It’s almost miraculous,” Mr. Farneti said. (There is anecdotal evidence that the the isolated lives of homeless people make them less vulnerable to the virus.)
After 10 p.m., when the national curfew goes into effect, “Rome becomes a ghost town, something surreal that we Romans have never seen before,” said Debora Diodati, president of Rome Red Cross. “And the homeless are suffering because bars and restaurants are closed, so it’s harder to find food.”
To provide more food, groups of volunteers – there are several dozen in Rome, including neighborhood associations – have added other teams. The downtown Red Cross team takes an average of 180 meals per shift, prepared in a country kitchen normally used in emergencies, such as earthquakes. It started operating when a nationwide lockdown was imposed last March.
Soup kitchens have been closed by the pandemic and homeless people are receiving bagged meals, even in cold or rainy weather. “Their living conditions, which were not excellent, worsened,” said Michele Ferraris, spokesperson for a association who lobbies for the rights of the homeless.
Twice a week, and more often when it’s cold, the Red Cross team brings food and blankets, as well as face masks and hand sanitizer, to those Emiliano Loppa , a volunteer coordinator, described it as “the most isolated people in Rome”. They live downtown in makeshift camps under bridges along the Tiber, under porticoes and even in recesses of ancient ruins.
For years Pietro, 66, who asked that his last name not be used because he was ashamed of being homeless, lost his life as an unofficial valet in a hospital. But its income dried up last March after the hospital restricted visitors. He spent 10 months sleeping at Termini Station, before finding a place at San Calisto Church. Sleeping at the train station, alongside hundreds of other homeless people, “was scary,” he said.
Another guest in San Calisto, Antonino, 61, ran out of money after losing his job last year and found himself on the streets. After three months spent under a bridge, he found refuge at the Saint-Egidio refuge, where he feels safe. “They will never send us back to the streets,” he said.
Ms Diodati, of the Rome Red Cross, said her groups had seen an increase in the number of women on the streets, mainly due to the decline in the number of beds in shelters, although the number remained considerably lower. to that of men. “Normally women tend to find hospitality,” she says.
On a recent Sunday, Maria, a Ukrainian woman who worked as a housekeeper, picked up a lunch bag offered by Saint Egidio after a mass. “People are afraid to hire me because I have to take public transport” and put themselves at risk for the virus, she said.
“We meet people who arrived on the streets only a few months ago,” said Massimiliano Signifredi, volunteer at St. Egidio. Every January and February, Saint-Egidio celebrates special masses commemorating the homeless who have dead in the streets, including Modesta Valenti, who became something of an icon when she died in 1983 after an ambulance refused to transport her.
Over the past year, the number of homeless people has “clearly increased”, Mr Signifredi said. with a housing crisis adding to the problem, even though the government made evictions illegal during the state of emergency. “We said that the pandemic triggered the poverty of the penultimate – those who have barely reached the end of the month and can no longer make it to 10, so they come to us or to Caritas,” a- he declared.
St. Egidio has opened several new dormitories and also drew up an agreement with a hotel whose rooms had been empty since the start of the pandemic. But that is not enough. “We have asked the authorities to react more quickly to emergencies,” because the emergency is not going away anytime soon, he said.
“The type of poverty has changed,” said Claudio Campani, coordinator of the Forum for Street Volunteers, a coordination group for some 50 associations that help homeless people in Rome. “Now you have the so-called ‘new poor’ going to live in their cars before they end up on the streets.” And while many homeless people are immigrants, “the number of Italians has increased,” he said.
For Mr. Pavani, the year has been a long, uplifting story.
“The thread that binds us to normality is so thin that it doesn’t take much – a loss of work, a weakness, a separation – for that thread to break and we fall and lose our history and our roots. “, did he declare.
