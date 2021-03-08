Conundrum Covid-19 in Rome: more homeless on the streets as shelters shrink

ROME – On a frosty evening last month, Akas Kazi, 35 from Bangladesh, huddled under a blanket in the portico of one of Rome’s main post offices as Red Cross volunteers distributed hot meals consisting of pasta and tea.

Working in a restaurant kitchen barely paid the bills, but after the restaurant closed six months ago – yet another victim of the pandemic – Mr Kazi found himself on the streets. “No job, no money for rent,” he says.

Job searches were unsuccessful: “There is nothing,” he says. And even sleeping on friends’ sofas was not an option. “Everyone has problems because of Covid.”

The winter has been particularly harsh: since November, 12 homeless people have died on the streets of Rome, where a growing number of people are found due to the coronavirus pandemic.