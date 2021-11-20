World
containers: Pak says “empty” containers seized at Mundra port previously used to ship fuel from China for nuclear power plants in Karachi – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Saturday declared the containers seized by Indian authorities in Gujarat Port of Mundra on a freighter bound for Shanghai were “empty” but were previously used to transport fuel from China to Karachi for nuclear power plants K-2 and K-3.
The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in response to questions from the press about reports in the media about the “seizure of possible radioactive material” by Indian authorities at the port of Mundra on a cargo ship from the port of Karachi to Shanghai in China.
The Foreign Ministry said the Karachi nuclear power plant Authorities said they were “empty containers” returned to China, which were previously used to transport fuel from China to Karachi for the K-2 and K-3 nuclear power plants.
“The containers were ‘EMPTY’ and the cargo was correctly declared as non-hazardous in the shipping documents,” the foreign ministry said.
He also said that the K-2 and K-3 nuclear power plants in Karachi and the fuel used in these plants are subject to safeguards by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Reports of the “seizure of possible radioactive material” are factually incorrect, the statement said.
Adani Ports and the Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said on Friday that a joint Customs and Tax Intelligence Directorate (DRI) team seized several containers at Mundra Port from a foreign vessel, fearing they do not contain undeclared dangerous goods.
The seized dangerous goods containers were en route from Karachi in Pakistan to Shanghai in China, and the containers were not destined for the port of Mundra.
India’s largest port operator said in a statement that while the cargo was listed as non-hazardous, the containers seized bore Hazard Class 7 markings – which indicate radioactive substances.
“On November 18, 2021, a joint Customs and DRI team seized several containers at Mundra Port from a foreign vessel, fearing they contained undeclared dangerous goods.
“… Although the containers were not destined for the Port of Mundra or any other port in India but were en route from Karachi in Pakistan to Shanghai in China, the government authorities had them unloaded at the Port of Mundra for a closer inspection, ”said Adani Ports, part of the Adani Group conglomerate, said.
