Contagious and disturbing: What we know about Covid-19 variants – Times of India
PARIS: several coronaviruses variants with the potential to be more transmissible have raised global concerns about whether existing vaccines will still protect the world against an ever-changing virus.
Here’s what we know about them and what it means for the Covid-19 pandemic.
Viruses continually mutate as tiny errors are introduced each time they replicate. The SARS-CoV-2 virus is no different and has already suffered several thousand mutations since its appearance in humans at the end of 2019.
Among the currently known variants, three are particularly worrying: those initially detected in the south-east of England, in South Africa and in Brazilian travelers arriving in Japan.
They circulate in 125, 75 and 41 countries respectively, according to a recent update from the World Health Organization.
He referred to them as “variants of concern” because of their increased transmissibility and / or virulence, which worsens an epidemic and makes it more difficult to control.
There are also several ‘variants of interest’ – first identified in Scotland, the United States and Brazil – under surveillance due to potentially problematic genetic characteristics.
Finally, many other variants are circulating, which are followed by the scientific community through genetic sequencing.
“The weeks and months to come will tell us whether they fall into the disturbing category of variants that spread quickly, or whether they will remain as variants that circulate weakly,” Etienne Simon-Lorière, head of viral evolution at the Institut Pasteur de France. .
All variants are classified according to the mutations they have acquired. Each has its own place in the SARS-CoV-2 genetic family tree.
It is a tree that is constantly pushing branches.
Unlike events such as viruses themselves, variants do not have a recognized international naming system, so their official titles tend to be somewhat technical.
For example, the strain that appeared in England is called 501Y.V1 or VOC202012 / 01 and belongs to the line B.1.1.7.
In view of this, people have used the more vivid terms “English variant”, “South African variant“and so on, although this has raised concerns about the stigmatization of some countries.
Viruses normally accumulated mutations over time, so the appearance of variants is not at all surprising.
Most of these changes will not “directly benefit the virus or other public health impacts,” according to the WHO.
It all depends on the mutations they carry.
The English, South African, and Brazilian variants all share a particular mutation – named N501Y – which is believed to increase infectivity.
The mutation occurs on the spike protein of the virus, which almost certainly makes it more efficient at binding to human receptor cells.
And the South African and Brazilian variants carry another mutation, E484K, suspected of reducing the immunity acquired either by a past infection (with therefore an increased possibility of reinfection), or by vaccines.
The three “variants of concern” are all considered to be more contagious.
WHO estimates that the English variant is between 36% and 75% more contagious, while the South African strain is 1.5 times more transmissible.
He said data for the Brazilian variant, known as P.1, is still preliminary, but a recent study of health data in the city of Manaus, where the variant has spread widely, suggested that it could be 2.5 times more contagious than previous strains.
For now, transmissibility estimates are largely based on observations of how quickly a variant spreads.
But since infection rates depend on various factors such as social distancing measures, it can be difficult to quantify the potential increase in transmissibility.
Several teams of researchers around the world are also analyzing the biological characteristics of these variants, in order to study the mechanisms of infection.
“There are several hypotheses to study. Perhaps the viral load is higher, or that the variant can enter human cells more easily and multiply more quickly,” said Olivier Schwartz, head of the virus unit. and immunity of the Institut Pasteur.
Researchers at Harvard University are studying another possibility.
They are examining the idea that the English variant could lead to widespread Covid-19 infections, making individuals more contagious for longer.
If this turns out to be the case, “an isolation period longer than the currently recommended 10 days after symptom onset may be necessary,” the researchers concluded.
But it will take several weeks or even months to get definitive answers.
British authorities said in January that the strain that appeared in England was up to 40% more deadly, based on a number of studies in the UK.
One, published in the medical journal BMJ in March, found the variant to be 64% more deadly than pre-existing strains.
For 1,000 cases detected, the English variant causes 4.1 deaths, against 2.5 for the classic coronavirus, he found.
In addition, the WHO estimates that the South African variant “increases the risk of death in hospital by 20 percent”, based on research conducted in the country.
Several studies have shown that while vaccines retain their effectiveness against the English variant, they may have a weaker effect against South African and Brazilian strains, due to the E484K mutation.
However, scientists say that doesn’t mean they aren’t effective at all.
In addition, these studies focus on a single response of the body after vaccination – the production of antibodies.
They “do not assess other types of potential immunity, such as memory T and B cell activity,” a group of US experts, including government expert Anthony Fauci, said in a recent article. published in the journal. Jama.
Meanwhile, manufacturers are working on updated vaccines, tailored to the variants.
Moderna announced in March that it was testing a new generation of vaccine in a clinical trial to assess their effectiveness against the South African variant.
As long as case numbers remain high globally, the chances of significant mutations will also remain high.
That’s why, experts say, it’s crucial to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible in order to limit the risk of new variants emerging.
Thus, measures such as distancing and wearing masks will remain vital, even as more and more people receive a vaccine.
