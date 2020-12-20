Constrained health agencies push do-it-yourself contact tracing

When Eileen Carroll’s daughter tested positive for the coronavirus, Rhode Island health officials called with the results, then told her to let anyone know her daughter may have been. Contact tracers, he was told, were just too overwhelmed to do this.

It’s also why the tracers didn’t call to notify the family that she had been exposed in the first place, said Carroll, of Warwick, Rhode Island. Fortunately, she said, the parent with COVID-19 they dated on Thanksgiving had already alerted them.

“They said, ‘We have 500 people a day and we just can’t keep up,” Carroll said.

It’s the same story in the United States, as state and local health departments require people who test positive to notify their friends, family and co-workers themselves because a catastrophic outbreak of infections made it difficult, if not impossible, to follow up on calls considered essential to control outbreaks.

Health officials say do-it-yourself tracing is not ideal, but as infections and hospitalizations increase, it’s probably the most effective way to reach those at risk.

More than 16.5 million people in the United States have been infected and more than 300,000 have died, and officials fear transmission will worsen as people gather for the holidays.

Some health services are not informed of infections for several days, making it impossible to call at least 75% of a person’s contacts within 24 hours of a positive test, which experts say is necessary to control epidemics. Additionally, many people do not pick up the phone or refuse to answer questions when trackers call. Sometimes there are just too many positive tests to call everyone.

“If you don’t have the bandwidth to keep up, you have to make strategic decisions … and I think that’s a smart decision,” said Emily Gurley, infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. to ask people to notify their own contacts.

The North Dakota Department of Health cut back much of its contact tracing among the general public in October as the virus increased, limiting efforts to health care facilities, schools, universities and places of job. Tracers always call people who test positive, but no one outside of their home, said Brenton Nesemeier, who manages COVID-19 case managers and field epidemiologists.

“We realized that we had to prioritize the positive cases because they were… the ones that were potentially in the community, and they’re the ones with the most questions,” Nesemeier said.

“In turn, they can reach their contacts faster than us because (people) are more likely to answer a phone call from a friend,” he said.

Nesemeier said there was no way to know if people were following, but when North Dakota did a full-fledged contact tracing, those who were willing to share information about their contacts had often already told them anyway.

Pennelope Denson, 19, from Riverview, Mich., Near Detroit, said when her boyfriend’s mother and brother got sick and tested positive about two months ago, she been tested and advised everyone she had met to do the same.

It took nine days to find out that she had contracted the virus, and two days later she received a call from a Wayne County Department of Health contact tracer. The tracker only took information from her father, Denson said, and told her to call someone else she could have been with.

She said her boyfriend’s mother and brother had never received a call from a tracer after testing positive, “so no one told me to quarantine, but I did. myself.

In Cole County, Missouri, which includes the capital of Jefferson City, when a person is tested, they are given a package with information on how to contact their own contacts if the results are positive.

Kristi Campbell, director of the county’s health department, announced the DIY effort last month, saying it took officials five to seven days to learn positive tests and tracers didn’t always get the information needed to call people.

“It is imperative that we break through the barriers of traditional contact tracing,” Campbell said in the television ad. “It will eliminate the wait time and hopefully prevent people from spreading the virus unknowingly.”

In Indiana, the health department recently said it would no longer ask for a detailed list of symptoms and would encourage people to call their own contacts. Trackers are still trying to collect contact information, but “we recognize that it can be faster and many people are reluctant to respond to a text or call from an unknown number,” spokeswoman Megan said. Wade-Taxter by e-mail.

Testing and tracing are the foundation of the public health response to disease outbreaks, but both started slowly in the United States when the pandemic took hold. Underfunded health services had to hire and train enough people to do the tracing, then often encountered resistance and suspicion.

Now there just aren’t enough tracers to keep up.

Gurley, the Johns Hopkins epidemiologist, said that although contact tracing programs are incomplete and slow, they have an impact as many people need to know how to isolate themselves effectively and where to find help with food. , housing and rent.

“It could be a lot worse if we didn’t have these programs,” Gurley said. But she added that it could be a lot better if the health departments had more resources.

“From the start, the public health conversation has been sort of like this, ‘Here are the resources we have for you, do your best. But they don’t have the bandwidth to keep up, ”Gurley said.

“I think that’s a really frustrating and heartbreaking example of how we haven’t prioritized that, and one of the reasons we’re in the place we are today,” he said. she declared.

Webber reported from Fenton, Michigan.