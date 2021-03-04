Connecticut lifts capacity limits for many companies but retains the mask mandate.

As of Thursday, the state had 433 people hospitalized with the virus. His average rate of positive tests over the past seven days is 2.3 percent, which Lamont said was the lowest rate in nearly four months.

“We are starting to understand what is working,” he said, pointing to the decline.

Yet, over the past week, Connecticut reported an average of 22 new cases of the virus per day per 100,000 population, a rate that is the 10th highest per capita among all states.

The United States as a whole has an average of 19 new cases per 100,000 people every day. Federal health officials, including the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have urged governors not to relax their rules, warning that the country could stabilize at a relatively high number of daily virus cases.

But Mr Lamont said he doesn’t believe the capacity limits of companies are having a big enough effect on tackling the virus to keep them in place.

“It’s not so much a question of how you adjust the dial and increase the capacity by 10% or 10%, or if you have a curfew for two weeks or four weeks and then you go back.” , said Mr. Dit Lamont. “I think we find what works is the wearing of masks, social distancing and vaccinations.”

Mr Lamont’s announcement reflected the decision of other states to ease restrictions linked to the virus as vaccination programs intensified and the number of new cases began to level off. Throughout the pandemic, officials have had to adjust restrictions, balancing security, economic concerns and political pressure.

The governors of New York and New Jersey, both also Democrats, with whom Mr Lamont has worked meaningfully in the pandemic response, raised capacity limits at businesses, including restaurants, over the course of the year. last month. These two states have reported new cases at the highest rates in the country.