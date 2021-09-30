World
Congress passes bill to avoid partial government shutdown – Times of India
WASHINGTON: With only hours to spare, Congress passed a law that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded until Dec. 3, and sent the bill to President Joe Biden.
The consecutive votes of Senate then the House will help avert one crisis, but delay another as political parties grapple with how to raise the government’s borrowing limit before the United States risks a potentially catastrophic default.
The House approved the short-term funding measure by a vote of 254-175 shortly after going through the Senate by a vote of 65-35. A large majority of Republicans in both chambers voted against. The legislation was needed for the government to continue to function after the current budget year ended at midnight on Thursday. Passage will give legislators more time to develop the spending measures that will fund federal agencies and the programs they administer.
The work to keep the government open and operational served as the backdrop during a chaotic day for Democrats as they struggled to get Biden’s top national priorities to the finish line, including a bill $ 1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure that risks stagnating in the House.
With their energy focused on Biden’s agenda, Democrats backed down from a confrontation over the debt limit in the government funding bill, deciding to decouple the borrowing limit at the insistence of Republicans. If that cap is not raised by Oct. 18, the United States is likely to face a financial crisis and economic recession, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
Republicans say Democrats have the votes to raise the debt limit on their own, and Kentucky Republican Leader Mitch McConnell insists they do so.
The short-term spending legislation will also provide approximately $ 28.6 billion in disaster relief for those recovering from Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters, and help support Afghan war evacuees. 20 years between the United States and the Taliban.
“It’s a good result, I’m happy we’re done,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “With so much to settle in Washington, the last thing the American people need is for the government to shut down. ”
Once the government is funded, albeit temporarily, Democrats will turn their full attention to the need to raise the federal borrowing ceiling, which now stands at $ 28.4 trillion.
The United States has never defaulted on its debts in the modern age and historically both sides have voted to increase the limit. Democrats have joined the Republican majority in the Senate three times under President Donald Trump. This time, Democrats wanted to address both priorities in one bill, but Senate Republicans blocked that effort on Monday.
Increasing or suspending the debt limit allows the federal government to pay off obligations already incurred. It does not authorize new spending. McConnell argued that Democrats should adopt a debt limit extension with the same budget tools they use to try to push through a $ 3.5 trillion effort to expand social safety net programs and fight against climate change. He reiterated the warning when the Senate opened on Thursday, even as Democrats called the option “not launched.”
“We are able to finance the government today because the majority has accepted the reality. The same will have to happen on the debt limit next week,” McConnell said.
House Democrats passed a stand-alone bill Wednesday night that would suspend the debt ceiling until December 2022. Schumer has said he will take the measure to the Senate, but it is almost certain the bill will be blocked by a Republican filibuster.
Arguments in both houses on the debt ceiling followed similar themes.
“You’re more interested in punishing Democrats than preserving our credit and that’s something I really have a hard time understanding,” said House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass ., to Republicans. “The idea of not paying the bills just because we don’t like (Biden’s) policies is the wrong way to go.”
Steadfast, Republicans have argued that Democrats have chosen to advance their political priorities on their own and are therefore responsible for raising the debt limit themselves.
“As long as the Democratic majority continues to insist on spending money hand in hand, Republicans will refuse to help them raise the debt ceiling,” said Representative Tom Cole, R-Okla.
The Treasury has taken steps to preserve liquidity, but once depleted, it will be forced to rely on incoming income to pay its obligations. This would likely mean delays in payments to Social Security recipients, veterans, and government officials, including military personnel. The Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank, predicts that the federal government would be unable to meet about 40% of the payments due in the weeks that follow.
The consecutive votes of Senate then the House will help avert one crisis, but delay another as political parties grapple with how to raise the government’s borrowing limit before the United States risks a potentially catastrophic default.
The House approved the short-term funding measure by a vote of 254-175 shortly after going through the Senate by a vote of 65-35. A large majority of Republicans in both chambers voted against. The legislation was needed for the government to continue to function after the current budget year ended at midnight on Thursday. Passage will give legislators more time to develop the spending measures that will fund federal agencies and the programs they administer.
The work to keep the government open and operational served as the backdrop during a chaotic day for Democrats as they struggled to get Biden’s top national priorities to the finish line, including a bill $ 1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure that risks stagnating in the House.
With their energy focused on Biden’s agenda, Democrats backed down from a confrontation over the debt limit in the government funding bill, deciding to decouple the borrowing limit at the insistence of Republicans. If that cap is not raised by Oct. 18, the United States is likely to face a financial crisis and economic recession, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
Republicans say Democrats have the votes to raise the debt limit on their own, and Kentucky Republican Leader Mitch McConnell insists they do so.
The short-term spending legislation will also provide approximately $ 28.6 billion in disaster relief for those recovering from Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters, and help support Afghan war evacuees. 20 years between the United States and the Taliban.
“It’s a good result, I’m happy we’re done,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “With so much to settle in Washington, the last thing the American people need is for the government to shut down. ”
Once the government is funded, albeit temporarily, Democrats will turn their full attention to the need to raise the federal borrowing ceiling, which now stands at $ 28.4 trillion.
The United States has never defaulted on its debts in the modern age and historically both sides have voted to increase the limit. Democrats have joined the Republican majority in the Senate three times under President Donald Trump. This time, Democrats wanted to address both priorities in one bill, but Senate Republicans blocked that effort on Monday.
Increasing or suspending the debt limit allows the federal government to pay off obligations already incurred. It does not authorize new spending. McConnell argued that Democrats should adopt a debt limit extension with the same budget tools they use to try to push through a $ 3.5 trillion effort to expand social safety net programs and fight against climate change. He reiterated the warning when the Senate opened on Thursday, even as Democrats called the option “not launched.”
“We are able to finance the government today because the majority has accepted the reality. The same will have to happen on the debt limit next week,” McConnell said.
House Democrats passed a stand-alone bill Wednesday night that would suspend the debt ceiling until December 2022. Schumer has said he will take the measure to the Senate, but it is almost certain the bill will be blocked by a Republican filibuster.
Arguments in both houses on the debt ceiling followed similar themes.
“You’re more interested in punishing Democrats than preserving our credit and that’s something I really have a hard time understanding,” said House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass ., to Republicans. “The idea of not paying the bills just because we don’t like (Biden’s) policies is the wrong way to go.”
Steadfast, Republicans have argued that Democrats have chosen to advance their political priorities on their own and are therefore responsible for raising the debt limit themselves.
“As long as the Democratic majority continues to insist on spending money hand in hand, Republicans will refuse to help them raise the debt ceiling,” said Representative Tom Cole, R-Okla.
The Treasury has taken steps to preserve liquidity, but once depleted, it will be forced to rely on incoming income to pay its obligations. This would likely mean delays in payments to Social Security recipients, veterans, and government officials, including military personnel. The Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank, predicts that the federal government would be unable to meet about 40% of the payments due in the weeks that follow.