Congress grabs a stimulus deal amid a dispute over the power of the Federal Reserve.

Racing against a Sunday night deadline to avoid a government shutdown, Congressional leaders worked feverishly on Saturday to resolve a deadlock over a Republican push to reduce Federal Reserve powers that threatened to derail a compromise stimulus package 900 billion dollars.

After months of deadlock on a new pandemic aid package, Democrats and Republicans were close to completing a contingency plan to speed up out-of-pocket payments, unemployment benefits and food aid and rental to millions of Americans; business relief; and funds for vaccine distribution.

Talks stalled as CDC panel approved a second vaccine, by Moderna, and the country faced another stark reminder of the desperate need for vaccines: Friday a record workload of more than 251,000 new cases of coronavirus, nearly double the 128,000 people who had been vaccinated in the United States on Friday, according to a New York Times database monitoring of vaccinations. Authorities are warning that hospitals, which now hold nearly 114,000 Covid-19 patients, could soon be outdated.

Vaccines are also being distributed in the UK, where the raging virus caused a brutal reversal on Saturday: Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a large lockdown on London and most of the south-east of the country. England.