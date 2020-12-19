Congress grabs a stimulus deal amid a dispute over the power of the Federal Reserve.
Racing against a Sunday night deadline to avoid a government shutdown, Congressional leaders worked feverishly on Saturday to resolve a deadlock over a Republican push to reduce Federal Reserve powers that threatened to derail a compromise stimulus package 900 billion dollars.
After months of deadlock on a new pandemic aid package, Democrats and Republicans were close to completing a contingency plan to speed up out-of-pocket payments, unemployment benefits and food aid and rental to millions of Americans; business relief; and funds for vaccine distribution.
Talks stalled as CDC panel approved a second vaccine, by Moderna, and the country faced another stark reminder of the desperate need for vaccines: Friday a record workload of more than 251,000 new cases of coronavirus, nearly double the 128,000 people who had been vaccinated in the United States on Friday, according to a New York Times database monitoring of vaccinations. Authorities are warning that hospitals, which now hold nearly 114,000 Covid-19 patients, could soon be outdated.
Vaccines are also being distributed in the UK, where the raging virus caused a brutal reversal on Saturday: Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a large lockdown on London and most of the south-east of the country. England.
In Washington, as time is running out for a stimulus deal, the two sides remained divided over a proposal from Republican Senator Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania to end a series of pandemic relief programs created this year by the Fed and potentially reduce the ability of the central bank to fight financial crises in the future.
“We are within reach,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi privately told House Democrats on a party conference call on Saturday. But she said Mr. Toomey’s advanced demands to curb the Fed were slowing the process.
Second-row Democrat Sen. Richard J. Durbin of Illinois said on Saturday night the dispute cost negotiators a day in their efforts to cement a deal.
The emerging deal would send direct payments of $ 600 to many Americans and provide enhanced federal unemployment payments of $ 300 per week until early spring. It would also provide hundreds of billions of dollars to support small businesses, schools and other institutions struggling amid the pandemic.
But Democrats said Mr Toomey’s proposal, which was passed by Republicans, amounted to an attempt to undermine President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his administration’s ability to continue supporting the country’s economic recovery. country.
As written, the proposal would prevent the Fed and the Treasury Department from reinstating programs that helped maintain credit to municipal borrowers, midsize businesses, and corporations during the pandemic-related recession. It would also prevent the creation of similar programs in the future.
Lawmakers and aides on both sides acknowledged that the Fed’s provision posed the most significant obstacle to a final deal, though negotiators were still haggling over a number of outstanding technical details, including the way of providing food aid and the scope of unemployment benefits.
With government funding set to expire on Sunday and both Houses hoping to merge the stimulus package with a catch-all measure to cover all federal spending for the remainder of the fiscal year, time was running out to find a resolution.
Without Congressional action, two programs designed to expand and improve unemployment benefits are expected to expire in the coming days, leaving about 12 million Americans without federal support. A number of other benefits will expire at the end of the year.
