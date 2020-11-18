Congo’s last Ebola outbreak declared over
KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo – The government on Wednesday declared the end of the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, closing the file on an outbreak in the northwestern province of Equateur that has killed dozens of people in six months.
“I am happy to solemnly declare the end of the 11th Ebola virus epidemic,” Minister of Health Eteni Longondo told reporters.
The World Health Organization said the latest outbreak had killed 55 people out of 119 confirmed cases and 11 probable cases since June 1.
Dr Longondo’s announcement came after the Democratic Republic of the Congo crossed the 42-day threshold with no recorded cases – double the incubation period of the deadly virus. As in a previous epidemic in the east of the country, the widespread use of vaccines, which have been administered to more than 40,000 people, has helped curb the disease, the WHO said.
The outbreak in Ecuador started with health workers were still battling an Ebola outbreak in the east and in the midst of hard measures, since relaxed, to fight the coronavirus.
Despite the official end of the epidemic in Ecuador, Dr Longondo has expressed his caution.
“There remains a high risk of resurgence, and this should be a wake-up call to strengthen the surveillance system,” the minister said.
The Eastern epidemic, which ran from August 1, 2018 to June 25 this year, was the worst country ever, wwith 2,277 dead. It was also the second-highest death toll in the disease’s 44-year history, overtaken only by an epidemic in three countries in West Africa from 2013 to 2016, which killed 11,300 people.
The Ebola virus is spread by contact with the blood, body fluids, fluids, or organs of an infected or recently deceased person. The first symptoms are high fever, weakness, severe muscle and joint pain, headache and sore throat, followed by internal and external bleeding and organ failure. Death rate reaches 90% in some outbreaks, WHO says
