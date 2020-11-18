Congo’s last Ebola outbreak declared over

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo – The government on Wednesday declared the end of the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, closing the file on an outbreak in the northwestern province of Equateur that has killed dozens of people in six months.

“I am happy to solemnly declare the end of the 11th Ebola virus epidemic,” Minister of Health Eteni Longondo told reporters.

The World Health Organization said the latest outbreak had killed 55 people out of 119 confirmed cases and 11 probable cases since June 1.

Dr Longondo’s announcement came after the Democratic Republic of the Congo crossed the 42-day threshold with no recorded cases – double the incubation period of the deadly virus. As in a previous epidemic in the east of the country, the widespread use of vaccines, which have been administered to more than 40,000 people, has helped curb the disease, the WHO said.