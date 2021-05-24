Congo volcano eruption, ensuing chaos kills at least 15 – Times of India

People gather on a stream of cold lava following the nightly eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in Goma, Congo, Sunday May 23, 2021.

GOMA: Torrents of lava poured into villages after dark in the east Congo with little warning, leaving at least 15 dead in chaos and destroying more than 500 homes, officials and survivors said.

The eruption of Mount Nyiragongo on Saturday evening sent around 5,000 people fleeing the city of Goma across the nearby border into Rwanda , while 25,000 others have sought refuge in the northwest in Sake, the United Nations children’s agency said on Sunday.

More than 170 children were still missing on Sunday and Unicef officials said they were organizing transit centers to help unaccompanied children in the aftermath of the disaster.

Goma was ultimately largely spared from the massive destruction it suffered the last time the volcano erupted in 2002.

Hundreds of people died then and more than 100,000 people were left homeless.

But in the outlying villages closer to the volcano, Sunday was marked by grief and uncertainty.

Aline Bichikwebo and her baby managed to escape when the lava flow reached her village, but said her mother and father were among those who perished. Community members give provisional death toll of 10 in Bugamba alone provincial authorities said it was too early to know how many lives were lost.

Bichikwebo says she tried to save her father but was not strong enough to get him to safety before the family’s house was set ablaze with lava.

“I’m asking for help because everything we had is gone,” she said, clutching her baby.

“We don’t even have a pot. We are now orphans and we have nothing.

The air remained thick with smoke from the number of houses that had caught fire when the lava arrived.

“People are still panicking and hungry,” said resident Alumba Sutoye.

“They don’t even know where they are going to spend the night.”

Elsewhere, authorities said at least five other people died in a truck crash as they tried to evacuate Goma, but the extent of the losses has yet to be determined in some of the hardest-hit communities. affected.

Residents said there was little warning before the dark sky turned fiery red, sending people running for their lives in all directions. A woman gave birth and gave birth as she fled the eruption in Rwanda, the national broadcaster said.

On Sunday, smoke from the smoldering lava heaps in the Buhene area near the town.

“We have seen the loss of almost an entire neighborhood,” said Innocent Bahala Shamavu.

“All the houses in the Buhene neighborhood were set on fire and that is why we are asking all the provincial authorities and authorities at the national level as well as all the partners, all the people of good faith in the world, to come to the aid. to this population. ”

Elsewhere, witnesses said lava engulfed a highway connecting Goma to the town of Me . However, the airport appears to have been spared the same fate as in 2002 when lava flowed on the runways.

Goma is a regional hub for many humanitarian agencies in the region, as well as for the United Nations peacekeeping mission. While Goma is home to many UN peacekeepers and aid workers, much of eastern Congo is threatened by a myriad of armed groups vying for control of the region’s mineral resources.