Congo overthrows mining leader in cloud of corruption complaints

The chairman of the state-owned mining company of the Democratic Republic of the Congo was ousted on Friday after long-standing allegations that billions of dollars in revenue had gone missing, a move officials said was intended to fight corruption as the country is becoming increasingly important in the global clean energy revolution.

Albert Yuma Mulimbi, chairman of the company since 2010, was replaced by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi just days after The New York Times published an article revealing new allegations against Mr. Yuma.

The government agency, known as Gécamines, controls the production of metals such as cobalt and copper, metals essential in the push to develop electric vehicles and other renewable energies. Without his presidency, Mr. Yuma will no longer play an important role in partnerships with international companies in the framework of important mining agreements.

“It is difficult to underestimate the importance of this development – it is an important step in the fight against corruption in the Congo,” said J. Peter Pham, who until January was a senior official in the Central Africa at the US State Department. “Albert Yuma and the mining sector are at the heart of the country’s natural resources, political and economic power. “