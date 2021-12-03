Congo overthrows mining leader in cloud of corruption complaints
The chairman of the state-owned mining company of the Democratic Republic of the Congo was ousted on Friday after long-standing allegations that billions of dollars in revenue had gone missing, a move officials said was intended to fight corruption as the country is becoming increasingly important in the global clean energy revolution.
Albert Yuma Mulimbi, chairman of the company since 2010, was replaced by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi just days after The New York Times published an article revealing new allegations against Mr. Yuma.
The government agency, known as Gécamines, controls the production of metals such as cobalt and copper, metals essential in the push to develop electric vehicles and other renewable energies. Without his presidency, Mr. Yuma will no longer play an important role in partnerships with international companies in the framework of important mining agreements.
“It is difficult to underestimate the importance of this development – it is an important step in the fight against corruption in the Congo,” said J. Peter Pham, who until January was a senior official in the Central Africa at the US State Department. “Albert Yuma and the mining sector are at the heart of the country’s natural resources, political and economic power. “
At least for now, Yuma will retain his role of overseeing reform of small-scale and informal mining in Congo, an industry official said. His plans include buying cobalt from informal miners, also known as artisanal miners, and regulating prices. Cobalt produced by artisanal mining, as opposed to industrial operations, accounts for about 30 percent of national production.
He also announced plans to increase security at these sites. Child labor and the frequent injuries and deaths associated with such mining operations have attracted international attention, driven new American investors and even made some car manufacturers reluctant to buy cobalt in Congo.
The country is responsible for more than two thirds of global cobalt and is also a major producer of copper. Although prices have skyrocketed in recent years, Gécamines has been criticized during Mr. Yuma’s tenure for sign agreements with foreign mining companies, including entities supported by the Chinese government. The agreements effectively handed over the country’s extraordinary mineral wealth for the benefit of foreigners.
Senior State Department officials had urged the Biden administration to impose sanctions on Mr. Yuma, who told The Times he had, on his own, been accused of embezzling so much like $ 8.8 billion mining revenues over the years.
He was separately banned in 2018 from entering the United States, and he has since hired a team of lobbyists and lawyers in Washington to try to fight back and avoid any sanctions, which could freeze his money. it has in international banks.
Mr. Yuma, a longtime broker in Congo and one of the country’s richest businessmen, did not respond to a request for comment on Friday. But in a series of interviews with The Times in recent months, he has called the accusations against him fabricated by outside provocateurs seeking to undermine Congo’s sovereignty.
In a document he provided in October, he called the allegations “real smear campaigns”, believing that his detractors wanted to “dirty his reputation and blur his major role in favor of the country through the reform of its mining policy”.
For decades, Gécamines has been one of Congo’s most important sources of income, controlling concessions to large international mining companies and collecting royalties from them. Last year the company generated $ 324 million.
Yuma was appointed to his post as president by the country’s former president Joseph Kabila, who US officials say worked closely with Yuma to embezzle agency funds for political purposes , and perhaps also to enrich Mr. Kabila’s family.
He was reappointed as president in 2019, after Mr. Tshisekedi took office. That year, Mr. Yuma was considered to become Prime Minister of Congo, a move the United States opposed because he planned to serve as Mr. Kabila’s proxy, officials from the Department said. ‘State at The Times.
Mr. Yuma will now be replaced by Kaputo Kalubi Alphonse, whom Mr. Tshisekedi appointed three years ago to the board of directors of Gécamines. As a sign of the key role played by Gécamines in Congo, the spokesperson for Mr. Tshisekedi announced this new appointment on national television on Friday.
Léon Mwine, who was appointed by Mr Tshisekedi to a managerial position at Gécamines in 2019, said executives realized they had to prove to the world that the agency could change course.
“Values - such as honesty, transparency and integrity – these core values are what we need to be competitive in the international market,” said Mwine.
Source link