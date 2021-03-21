Congo-Brazzaville presidential candidate in hospital with Covid-19

Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas’ family members say they are trying to send him to France for treatment

The main opposition presidential candidate in Congo-Brazzaville spent polling day in hospital after falling seriously ill with Covid-19.

In a video circulating on social networks, Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, 61, is briefly seen removing an oxygen mask to tell his supporters that he is “fighting death”.

He urges them to vote in Sunday’s poll.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who is widely regarded as an authoritarian leader, is expected to win again.

Mr. Kolelas, who is diabetic, is one of six candidates competing against Mr. Sassou Nguesso, 77.

Members of his family said they were trying to arrange for him to be evacuated to France for treatment.

Mr Kolelas missed his last campaign event on Friday after saying a day earlier that he feared he had malaria, the Associated Press news agency reports.

He was admitted to a private hospital in the capital, Brazzaville, and was later confirmed to have Covid-19.

Speaking in French from his hospital bed, Mr Kolelas said: “My dear compatriots, I am in trouble. I am fighting death. However, I ask you to stand up and vote for change. wouldn’t have fought for nothing. “

The head of the Covid-19 government response team, Elira Dokekias, said Mr Kolelas’ condition was serious on Saturday, the Associated Press reports.

He had stabilized enough on Sunday for him to be transferred to a coronavirus unit at Brazzaville University Hospital, and he would be taken abroad for treatment, Dr Dokekias said.

After voting in the capital, Mr. Sassou Nguesso wished Mr. Kolelas a speedy recovery.

A large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the president, with many people not wearing masks and not following social distancing rules.

The president’s supporters were on the streets as he voted

Mr. Sasou Nguessou defeated Mr. Kolelas in the last elections in 2016, obtaining 60% of the vote against 15% for his rival.

Watchdog group NetBlocks reported that the internet was shut down ahead of Sunday’s vote.

The biggest opposition party, the Pan-African Union for Social Democracy (UPADS), is boycotting the elections, saying it fears the ballot will divide the nation.

The episcopal conference of the Catholic Church of Congo-Brazzaville said it had “serious reservations” about the transparency of the elections.

President Sassou Nguesso wore a mask when he went to vote

Mr. Sassou Nguesso has been in power since 1979, except for a period of five years after losing the 1992 elections.

Congo-Brazzavile has officially recorded more than 9,000 cases of Covid and 130 deaths.

A conclusion in advance

Analysis by Will Ross, editor-in-chief of BBC World Service Africa

It’s hard to find someone who thinks President Sassou Nguesso could lose this election.

After the last poll, two of his rivals were locked up. Some opposition parties claim that the entire electoral system is run by the ruling party.

Suspicions of crime would not have been dispelled when the Internet was shut down.

Critics of the president say new leadership is needed in a country where more than half of the population is under 25. The economy has also been hit hard by the drop in the price of crude oil and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.