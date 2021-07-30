Conflict, COVID, climate crisis, likely to fuel acute food insecurity in 23 “hot spots of hunger”

The 23 “hunger hotspots” which, over the next four months, are expected to face acute levels of food insecurity due to the combined economic impact of the COVID-19[female[feminine, the climate crisis and the fighting.

Exhausted by

Conflict

The pandemic

Extreme climatic shocks

🔴 Limited humanitarian access 23 #Hungerpots mean millions of lives are in danger.

We must act now. 🔗⬇️ – World Food Program (@WFP) July 30, 2021

“Families who depend on humanitarian aid to survive hang by a thread. When we cannot reach them, that thread is cut and the consequences are simply catastrophic ”, warned David Beasley, PAM Executive director.

Support agriculture

Bureaucratic hurdles and a lack of funding also hamper agency efforts to provide emergency food aid and allow farmers to plant on a large scale and at the right time.

“The vast majority of those on the cusp are farmers. Along with food aid, we must do all we can to help them resume food production on their own,” noted FAO General director QU Dongyu.

“So far, supporting agriculture as an essential means of preventing widespread famine has been largely ignored by donors. Without such support for agriculture, humanitarian needs will continue to skyrocket, ”he added.

Hotspot country

The 23 hotspots identified are Afghanistan, Angola, Central African Republic, Central Sahel, Chad, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, El Salvador as well as Honduras, Guatemala, Haiti, Kenya, Lebanon, Madagascar, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sierra Leone with Liberia, Somalia, South Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Yemen.

FAO and WFP have warned that 41 million people are already at risk of starvation. 2020 saw 155 million people facing acute food insecurity at crisis levels or worse in 55 countries, according to the World report on food crises.

This is an increase of over 20 million from 2019, and the trend is only expected to worsen this year.

The report points out that conflict, climate extremes and economic shocks, often linked to the economic fallout from COVID-19, are likely to remain the main drivers of acute food insecurity for the August-November period of this year.

Cross-border threats are also an aggravating factor in some regions. In particular, Desert Locust infestations in the Horn of Africa and African migratory locust swarms in southern Africa.

Cut off communities

Constraints on humanitarian access are another serious aggravating factor, increasing the risk of famine.

The countries currently facing the biggest obstacles preventing aid from reaching them are Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Central African Republic, Mali, Nigeria, South Sudan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

“The road to Zero Hunger is not paved with conflicts, checkpoints and red tape. Humanitarian access is not an abstract concept.

“This means that the authorities approve the documents on time so that the food can be moved quickly., this means that the checkpoints allow trucks to pass and reach their destination, it means that humanitarian responders are not targeted and therefore are able to carry out their work which saves lives and livelihood, ”said Mr Beasley.

“Highest alert” access points

Ethiopia and Madagascar are the world’s newest hunger hotspots, according to the report. Ethiopia faces a devastating food emergency linked to the ongoing conflict in the Tigray region.

Reaching those in desperate need remains a huge challenge, with 401,000 people expected to face catastrophic conditions by September.

This is the highest number in a country since the 2011 famine in Somalia. Meanwhile, in southern Madagascar, 28,000 people are expected to be in near starvation conditions by the end of the year.

This is due to the worst drought in 40 years, combined with rising food prices, sandstorms and pests affecting staple crops.

The highest new alerts issued for Ethiopia and Madagascar come on top of South Sudan, Yemen and northern Nigeria, which remain among the hotspots of acute food insecurity of greatest concern in the world.

In some areas, some of these countries are already experiencing famine conditions and a significant number of people are at risk of starvation.

The worst in the world

In Afghanistan, where acute food insecurity is becoming increasingly critical due to the ongoing drought, there is an increase in conflict-induced displacement as well as high food prices and widespread unemployment fueled by COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the already precarious situation in Haiti is expected to worsen as the country is likely to face a decline in basic agricultural production due to poor or irregular rainfall. It is also reeling from worsening political instability and inflation in food prices, as well as the impacts of COVID-19-related restrictions.

The report warns that humanitarian action is urgently needed to prevent hunger, famine and death in the 23 hotspots.

It provides country-specific recommendations covering both short-term emergency responses, as well as anticipatory actions to protect rural livelihoods and increase agricultural production, so communities at risk can better resist. to future shocks.