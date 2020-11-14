World
Confidence in vaccines key to ending pandemic: WHO – Times of India
GENEVA: As the world celebrates advances in vaccines against the novel coronavirus, a senior WHO expert warned in an interview with AFP that public mistrust risks rendering even the most effective treatments for the pandemic.
“A vaccine that sits in a freezer or in a refrigerator or on a shelf and does not do anything to help shorten this pandemic,” said Kate O’Brien, director of the World Health Organizationvaccination department.
American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced Monday that their potential vaccine has been shown to be 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 infections in ongoing end-stage trials involving more than 40,000 people.
O’Brien hailed the interim results as “extremely important,” and expressed hope that preliminary data from a handful of other candidate vaccines in such advanced trials would be available soon.
If the complete data shows that “one or more of these vaccines have a very, very substantial efficacy, it is really good news to put another tool in the toolbox” to fight the pandemic, he said. she declared.
But as the pandemic continues to escalate after having already claimed 1.3 million lives, she expressed deep concern over growing signs of vaccine reluctance, with misinformation and mistrust coloring the acceptance of scientific advances by people.
“We are not going to be successful as a world in controlling the pandemic with the use of vaccines as one of the tools unless people are willing to get vaccinated,” O’Brien said.
More needs to be done to build public confidence “that with the vaccines that WHO is involved in evaluating, we will not compromise on safety or efficacy,” she said.
O’Brien acknowledged that there were a number of outstanding questions about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine candidate and its peers, including the length of protection against the virus.
And while vaccine candidates are being tested to determine how effectively and safely they protect people against the development of the disease, it is not known whether they actually prevent asymptomatic infection and transmission of the virus.
A big question, she says, is, “does this change your likelihood of transmission to someone else?”
Despite the remaining questions, the WHO is betting on one or more vaccines that will soon be approved, followed by a rapid increase in production and distribution.
Anticipating the huge demand for any approved vaccine, the United Nations health agency helped create the so-called Covax facility to ensure equitable distribution.
But even with gigantic efforts, it will be some time before there are enough doses for everyone, and the WHO has established guidelines on how to prioritize distribution.
“The goal here is for each country to be able to immunize 20% of its population by the end of 2021,” O’Brien said.
This, she said, would go a long way in providing protection to health workers and the most vulnerable populations, as well as those who are essential to the functioning of societies, such as teachers.
After that, how quickly anyone could access a vaccine will largely depend on the country they live in and whether their government has made deals to access the vaccines that get approval.
“We would expect a lot more doses in 2022,” O’Brien said.
Meanwhile, the logistical challenges of delivering approved vaccines to the billions of people who need them are daunting, from manufacturing to ensuring transport and storage at the extremely low temperatures that some candidates require.
“A vaccine that is very effective and safe … is still of value for public health impact only if it actually reaches the people it needs to protect and is widely used in populations,” O said. ‘Brien.
Developing a safe and effective vaccine “is like setting up a base camp in Everest,” she said.
“But actually getting the impact of vaccines is (like) having to climb Everest.”
“A vaccine that sits in a freezer or in a refrigerator or on a shelf and does not do anything to help shorten this pandemic,” said Kate O’Brien, director of the World Health Organizationvaccination department.
American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced Monday that their potential vaccine has been shown to be 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 infections in ongoing end-stage trials involving more than 40,000 people.
O’Brien hailed the interim results as “extremely important,” and expressed hope that preliminary data from a handful of other candidate vaccines in such advanced trials would be available soon.
If the complete data shows that “one or more of these vaccines have a very, very substantial efficacy, it is really good news to put another tool in the toolbox” to fight the pandemic, he said. she declared.
But as the pandemic continues to escalate after having already claimed 1.3 million lives, she expressed deep concern over growing signs of vaccine reluctance, with misinformation and mistrust coloring the acceptance of scientific advances by people.
“We are not going to be successful as a world in controlling the pandemic with the use of vaccines as one of the tools unless people are willing to get vaccinated,” O’Brien said.
More needs to be done to build public confidence “that with the vaccines that WHO is involved in evaluating, we will not compromise on safety or efficacy,” she said.
O’Brien acknowledged that there were a number of outstanding questions about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine candidate and its peers, including the length of protection against the virus.
And while vaccine candidates are being tested to determine how effectively and safely they protect people against the development of the disease, it is not known whether they actually prevent asymptomatic infection and transmission of the virus.
A big question, she says, is, “does this change your likelihood of transmission to someone else?”
Despite the remaining questions, the WHO is betting on one or more vaccines that will soon be approved, followed by a rapid increase in production and distribution.
Anticipating the huge demand for any approved vaccine, the United Nations health agency helped create the so-called Covax facility to ensure equitable distribution.
But even with gigantic efforts, it will be some time before there are enough doses for everyone, and the WHO has established guidelines on how to prioritize distribution.
“The goal here is for each country to be able to immunize 20% of its population by the end of 2021,” O’Brien said.
This, she said, would go a long way in providing protection to health workers and the most vulnerable populations, as well as those who are essential to the functioning of societies, such as teachers.
After that, how quickly anyone could access a vaccine will largely depend on the country they live in and whether their government has made deals to access the vaccines that get approval.
“We would expect a lot more doses in 2022,” O’Brien said.
Meanwhile, the logistical challenges of delivering approved vaccines to the billions of people who need them are daunting, from manufacturing to ensuring transport and storage at the extremely low temperatures that some candidates require.
“A vaccine that is very effective and safe … is still of value for public health impact only if it actually reaches the people it needs to protect and is widely used in populations,” O said. ‘Brien.
Developing a safe and effective vaccine “is like setting up a base camp in Everest,” she said.
“But actually getting the impact of vaccines is (like) having to climb Everest.”
Source link