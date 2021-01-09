Confederate battle flag an unshakeable sight at the Capitol
A Muslim American student said he held back tears as he saw the image of a Trump supporter carrying the Confederate battle flag on Wednesday through the halls of the Capitol.
A black Senate aide who for years confidently walked the halls of Congress said his sense of security collapsed when he saw the photo.
And a black historian said she immediately thought of James Byrd, the black man from texas who was dragged to death by white supremacists in a van in 1998.
The historian, Mary frances berry, a history professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said she felt “disgusted” and remembered “wanting to scream.”
“To see it displayed right in front of your face, in the United States Capitol, the heart of government, was just outrageous,” she said.
Amid the images and videos that emerged from Wednesday’s rampage, the sight of a man casually carrying the Confederate Battle Flag outside the Senate was a vivid reminder of the persistence of white supremacism for more than 150 years. after the end of the civil war.
Months after statues of Confederate leaders and racist figures have been removed or demolished around the world, an unidentified man dressed in bluejeans and a black sweatshirt wore the emblem of racism in the Ohio Clock Hall, in front of a portrait of Senator Charles Sumner of Massachusetts, an abolitionist.
The emblem has already appeared in the Capitol.
The Mississippi flag, which once featured the Confederate symbol, hanging on the Capitol until June 2020, when he was replaced after a vote by the state legislature to remove the emblem.
But Wednesday was the first time anyone managed to get the flag into the building as an act of insurgency, historians say.
The man carrying the flag faces less stringent security than that encountered by Confederate soldiers who failed to enter the Union forts guarding the Capitol during the Battle of Fort Stevens July 11-12, 1864said William Blair, professor emeritus of history at Penn State and former director of the George and Ann Richards Civil War Era Center at the university.
“The Confederate flag penetrated deeper into Washington on January 6, 2021 than during the Civil War,” he said.
The spectacle, Professor Blair said, was “shocking and disheartening.”
“There is so much confusion about the people who fly this flag,” he said. “But even if they try to separate slavery from it – which you can’t – how can you justify waving the flag of a confederacy that tried to tear the country apart, then tell yourself that you are a patriot? “
Representative Colin Allred, a black Democrat from Texas, said his wife texted him while he was in the House to see if he was safe and sent him a picture of the man with the flag.
The photo was confirmation, he said, that those who stormed the Capitol were “deeply linked” to white supremacism.
“It’s something that will stay with me,” Mr. Allred said. “They put up a noose and scaffolding on Capitol Hill. This event must be a wake-up call. “
Josh Delaney, deputy legislative director of Senator Elizabeth Warren, said he was at home, watching the riot unfold on television, when the photo appeared on screen.
“It was as if time had stood still,” he says. “My stomach has fallen. I don’t know if I stopped breathing, but it was a shock. I can only imagine that is what it must be like to be really in shock.
Mr. Delaney, who wrote in the Boston Globe about seeing the flag, is Black and grew up in Georgia, where the flag was a painful but unremarkable reminder of where it was unwelcome.
He said he had never expected to see the flag in the Capitol, where he worked for more than six years.
“I always felt this was the safest place I could be if something happened,” said Mr Delaney, 31. “To shatter this illusion, I don’t know if I’ll have that same feeling again.
Raheel Tauyyab, a junior at the University of Virginia, said he learned of the flag from a professor who was monitoring news of the riot on his computer during a virtual class Wednesday afternoon.
Mr Tauyyab, 20, an American Muslim who said his goal was to someday work on Capitol Hill, said he couldn’t forget the traumatized look on his teacher’s face.
“I won’t lie: I shed a tear,” he said. “It was really painful to see something like this happen.”
The Rev. Robert W. Lee IV, a great-great-great-great-grand-nephew of General Robert E. Lee who supported the large-scale removal of the statues of his ancestor, said he struggled with what he planned to say to worshipers on Sunday at his non-denominational church, Unifour Church in Newton, North Carolina.
He said he couldn’t get the sight of the flag “desecrating” the Capitol out of his mind.
“It shook me deeply in a way that other images have not experienced in the past four years,” he said. Since Wednesday, he said, he has sat at his computer and struggled to find the right words.
“It hit me like something that, right now, as someone who is supposed to know what to say as a member of the clergy, I have nothing,” he said. “I have nothing on this.”
