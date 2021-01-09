Confederate battle flag an unshakeable sight at the Capitol

The man carrying the flag faces less stringent security than that encountered by Confederate soldiers who failed to enter the Union forts guarding the Capitol during the Battle of Fort Stevens July 11-12, 1864said William Blair, professor emeritus of history at Penn State and former director of the George and Ann Richards Civil War Era Center at the university.

“The Confederate flag penetrated deeper into Washington on January 6, 2021 than during the Civil War,” he said.

The presidential transition Update January 8, 2021 at 10:32 p.m. ET

The spectacle, Professor Blair said, was “shocking and disheartening.”

“There is so much confusion about the people who fly this flag,” he said. “But even if they try to separate slavery from it – which you can’t – how can you justify waving the flag of a confederacy that tried to tear the country apart, then tell yourself that you are a patriot? “

Representative Colin Allred, a black Democrat from Texas, said his wife texted him while he was in the House to see if he was safe and sent him a picture of the man with the flag.

The photo was confirmation, he said, that those who stormed the Capitol were “deeply linked” to white supremacism.

“It’s something that will stay with me,” Mr. Allred said. “They put up a noose and scaffolding on Capitol Hill. This event must be a wake-up call. “

Josh Delaney, deputy legislative director of Senator Elizabeth Warren, said he was at home, watching the riot unfold on television, when the photo appeared on screen.