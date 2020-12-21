Concerns over coronavirus variant cut from UK from Europe

LONDON – Britain was virtually cut off from the rest of Europe on Monday, with flights and trains banned by some 40 countries and freight deliveries interrupted to French ports as neighbors desperately tried to prevent a rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus to jump. across the Channel.

The sudden disruption has left Britain isolated and edgy, its people stranded at airports or quarantined at home. It sparked panic-buying fears in UK supermarkets, as a nation already rocked by a mysterious new strain of the virus now had to worry about running out of fresh food in the days leading up to Christmas.

It all added to a chilling glimpse, just 10 days before the deadline to negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union, of what a chaotic rift between the two sides could look like. .

For Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose management of the pandemic has been hampered by a reluctance to take harsh action followed by abrupt reversals in the face of alarming new evidence, the cascading events have posed perhaps the gravest challenge to his ardently pro-Brexit government.