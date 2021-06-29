Concerns about the Delta variant trigger lockdowns in countries in Asia and the Pacific.

The Delta variant is one of many “variants of concern” identified by the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although estimates of its infectivity differ, the variant could be 50 percent more contagious than the already faster spreading Alpha variant, which emerged in Britain last year, according to health officials.

Studies have shown that Covid-19 vaccines are still largely effective against the Delta variant, although protection is significantly lower for those who are partially vaccinated. But experiences from several countries show that the Delta variant can spread rapidly among the unvaccinated, including children.

“Wherever you vaccinate, disease will be pushed into the unvaccinated population,” said Raina MacIntyre, professor of global biosecurity at the University of New South Wales in Sydney.

Countries that have vaccinated relatively high percentages of their populations are moving forward with plans to reopen. In Great Britain, where the Delta variant now represents almost all new cases, officials say they still plan to lift most of the remaining pandemic restrictions on July 19. New cases there more than doubled in the past two weeks, but officials believe the country remains well protected, with nearly half of the population fully vaccinated.

“While cases are now increasing, the death toll thankfully remains low,” the country’s health secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday.

In Ireland, Prime Minister Michael Martin announced on Tuesday that the planned return of bars and indoor dining by July 5 would be delayed due to concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.

Once the restrictions are lifted, only customers fully vaccinated or already recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed to dine inside. Forty-eight percent of Irish residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far, according to the Our world in data project at the University of Oxford.