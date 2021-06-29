Concerns about the Delta variant trigger lockdowns in countries in Asia and the Pacific.
Countries in the Asia-Pacific region are struggling to slow the spread of the most infectious Delta variant, reimposing stay-at-home restrictions and orders in a shocking reminder – for companies that had just started reopening – that the pandemic is far from over.
In Australia, outbreaks of the variant have forced four major cities – Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Darwin – in strict confinements. Monday the Malaysian government said nationwide stay-at-home orders would be extended indefinitely. And Hong Kong officials prohibited flights from Great Britain, where cases of the Delta variant, first identified in India, are increasing rapidly.
In Bangladesh, soldiers prepare to patrol the streets to enforce stay-at-home orders, with new cases quickly approaching their peak in early April. “The Delta variant of Covid-19 dominates,” said Robed Amin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, adding that tests suggested the strain was responsible for more than 60% of new cases.
The lockdowns and restrictions have deflated hopes across the region, where many countries have avoided the worst of the initial spread of the pandemic last year. Now weary residents are frustrated with what some describe as their country’s pandemic regression, as other parts of the world move closer to normalcy.
Outside of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s largest city, restaurateur Marcus Low lamented the pandemic’s fourth containment. Daily infections in Malaysia peaked in early June, but even after weeks of containment, new cases have only declined by 5% in the past two weeks, according to New York Times data. Only 6 percent of the country’s 33 million people are fully immunized.
“My restaurant is known for its hospitality and shared meals, the antithesis of social distancing,” Mr. Low said. For him and other small businesses struggling to survive, this lockdown “could be the last straw,” he said.
Others blamed slow vaccination campaigns for a return to restrictions. Public health experts generally agree that getting the vaccine offers the best protection against any type of virus.
“If we could get a really high vaccination rate it would be a game changer,” said Hassan Vally, associate professor of epidemiology at La Trobe University in Melbourne. With less than 5% of Australia’s population fully vaccinated, he said, “in some ways the current situation is not surprising”.
The Delta variant is one of many “variants of concern” identified by the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although estimates of its infectivity differ, the variant could be 50 percent more contagious than the already faster spreading Alpha variant, which emerged in Britain last year, according to health officials.
Studies have shown that Covid-19 vaccines are still largely effective against the Delta variant, although protection is significantly lower for those who are partially vaccinated. But experiences from several countries show that the Delta variant can spread rapidly among the unvaccinated, including children.
“Wherever you vaccinate, disease will be pushed into the unvaccinated population,” said Raina MacIntyre, professor of global biosecurity at the University of New South Wales in Sydney.
Countries that have vaccinated relatively high percentages of their populations are moving forward with plans to reopen. In Great Britain, where the Delta variant now represents almost all new cases, officials say they still plan to lift most of the remaining pandemic restrictions on July 19. New cases there more than doubled in the past two weeks, but officials believe the country remains well protected, with nearly half of the population fully vaccinated.
“While cases are now increasing, the death toll thankfully remains low,” the country’s health secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday.
In Ireland, Prime Minister Michael Martin announced on Tuesday that the planned return of bars and indoor dining by July 5 would be delayed due to concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.
Once the restrictions are lifted, only customers fully vaccinated or already recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed to dine inside. Forty-eight percent of Irish residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far, according to the Our world in data project at the University of Oxford.
Experts say that as long as the virus continues to circulate, it can acquire mutations that can present new challenges. In India, where a devastating second wave this spring caused thousands of deaths every day, the state of Maharashtra reimposed partial stay-at-home orders in response to the emergence of what is known locally as “Delta Plus, Described by scientists as a subline of the Delta variant.
Indian health officials have expressed concern that Delta Plus could spread even more easily in a massive population of 1.4 billion people, less than 5% of whom are fully vaccinated. In an effort to increase vaccine supplies, the country on Tuesday authorized the use of a fourth vaccine, Moderna. “There is the possibility of a third wave,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray said.
