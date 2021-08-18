Community Inclusion Currencies: Money for the People Podcast

KATMANDU, Aug 18 (IPS) – Do you think it is possible to transform communities that are stagnant due to a lack of money into places where people’s income-generating activities create a dynamic and self-sufficient circular economy? Sarafu community currency is used in parts of Kenya, according to today’s guest.

Shaila Agha is Director of Grassroots Economics, which developed Sarafu. She explains how the coupling of currency, which is exchanged via wallets on mobile phones, with a development initiative, such as more sustainable agricultural techniques, can transform communities. They move from places where a shortage of Kenyan shillings can stifle economic activity to communities where everyone has an equal chance to participate and is rewarded for being an active member.

It is such an intriguing initiative and it seems so full of promise. This probably explains why the number of users has jumped 500% since January 2020, and why Sarafu could soon expand from Kenya to Cameroon. A bonus is that the currency runs on blockchain technology, making it completely transparent, a feature that recently attracted investment from the UNICEF Innovation Center.

