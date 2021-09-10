CommonSensing project strengthens climate resilience of small island nations

Vineil Narayan on Vio Island in Lautoka. Narayan is a climate finance expert who explains how the CommonSensing project is helping small island states with finance and tools to mitigate climate change and its devastating effects.

Sydney, Australia, Sep 10 (IPS) – The British Space Agency’s CommonSensing International Partnership Program (IPP) is led by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) through its program of Operational Satellite Applications (UNOSAT), which works with selected partners, including the Commonwealth Secretariat, to improve resilience to the effects of climate change in Fiji, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

Vineil Narayan, Climate Finance Specialist and Head of the Climate Change and International Cooperation Division, Ministry of Economy, Fiji, talks about the use of CommonSensing data in the adaptation and mitigation of climate change; and its potential to access climate finance if needed.

Neena Bhandari: How easy or difficult has Fiji been to access climate finance?

Vineil Narayan: Climate finance is a broad term, which includes the public and private sectors. For Small Island Developing States (SIDS), particularly in the Pacific, one of the key challenges is to be able to attract appropriate funding for climate-focused development projects and programs.

There is a huge gap between the climate finance mobilized and the climate finance needs of the region. In the public sector space, it has been relatively less difficult for us to attract climate finance from bilateral support from countries or institutions. Green Climate Fund (GCF). But we have struggled to attract climate finance at an appropriate scale from the private sector. This is because we are competing with bigger economies with higher returns and potential for investors.

CommonSensing tracks Cyclone Harold across the Pacific Islands using data from satellites. The violent tropical cyclone caused widespread destruction in the Solomon Islands, Vanautu, Fiji and Tonga in 2020. Credit: CommonSensing

NB: Why is time running out to access climate finance for Fiji and other Pacific Island countries, which face the immediate impacts of climate change and are more vulnerable to its consequences?

NV: In countries like the United States and Australia, the impacts of climate change, such as the frequency and intensity of bushfires, are only being felt now and people are recognizing that climate change is on the way. happen. But for us in the Pacific, climate change has been a fundamental development challenge for decades. It has already stifled our development progress over a long period of time. The urgency of climate action is not new to us in the region. “Time is running out” is something we have been telling the world for so many years.

When The Paris Agreement was under discussion, the Pacific countries in particular asked to limit the temperature target to 1.5 degrees Celsius to reduce climate impacts. We have villages wiped off the map because of storms. We have communities that are disappearing because of the rise in sea level. It poses a significant threat to our neighboring low lying atolls like Kiribati and Tuvalu. They will disappear in the coming decades if we are not able to slow the rise in sea level accelerated by climate change.

Climate change is an immediate existential threat to us. It stresses the need for immediate action and for this we must increase and accelerate the mobilization of climate finance by a significant amount for adaptation and mitigation.

CommonSensing uses satellite remote sensing capabilities to support the governments of Fiji, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu in their efforts to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change and improve access to climate finance. Credit: CommonSensing

NB: How do you use the CommonSensing Tools for relocation in the face of climate change and disaster risk reduction and response?

NV: Information is power. When SIDS adaptation projects and programs go to GCF, we are asked: What is the rationale for adaptation? This puzzles me because the impacts of climate change and the need for adaptation are clearly reflected in national development priorities, especially those of the Pacific island countries. So for us, being asked to rationalize is like a slap in the face.

To develop this climate logic, one of the key elements is to have appropriate access to data and information, which are crucial for the mobilization of financing. The CommonSensing project is helping us provide this evidence-based rationale for accessing greater climate finance.

The CommonSensing team, in collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNIT), helped define both disaster response measures and needs. For example, map what would be the level of impact of a disaster based on the trajectory of a cyclone – number of households in that area, population, number of bridges, water supply facilities and other infrastructure information, as well as identifying the level of damage and coverage that would be needed for disaster risk reduction and response. This is something that the CommonSensing project actually helped the National Office for Disaster Management along with, post-disaster mapping of areas affected by three major cyclones that have hit Fiji in the past 14 months.

When it comes to relocation, it is important that when you relocate a community from point A to point B, you can take into account geospatial dynamics and contingencies. In the past, relocation has occurred when a coastal community has been moved, but torrential rains and limited geospatial knowledge of this area have resulted in landslides.

The CommonSensing project helps us better understand, for example, the safe altitude level of a particular area where we want to relocate a community; How far is it from school, from the electricity grid, from the road? This geospatial information and risk mapping is very powerful in enabling us to make informed political decisions about whether and how to relocate a community.

In addition to this, the Fijian government has developed the Planned relocation guidelines, which helps government agencies better understand their roles and responsibilities when it comes to relocating a community. We must take into account not only the movement of infrastructure, but also the transition of socio-economic livelihoods and customary obligations to ensure that the relocated community is accepted by the community, where it is relocated.

We are also developing a standard operating procedure – a step by step process of how a community will be relocated. As part of standard operating procedures, one of the fundamental things is to make a Climate vulnerability assessment of a particular community. And as part of this risk assessment, one of the key steps is to use CommonSensing data to be able to determine whether this community or the region it comes from actually faces geospatial risks.

The Geospatial CommonSensing the data helps determine if sea level rise is a problem; what would be the appropriate vegetation around a particular area so that we can better understand what the livelihoods of that community would be. For example, if we move a coastal community, which depends on fishing, inland, then it will be necessary to build its capacity and help its livelihood to move from a fishing community to a new one. farming community.

This robust CommonSensing data helps make informed decisions when it comes to resettlement and post-disaster needs assessment work.

NB: What is the potential of these satellite Earth observation data to access climate finance?

NV: Currently, we do not use this data to access climate finance, but it is our ultimate goal. We would like to integrate this information into our future climate finance applications to make them bankable. We are not only working on it, but as part of the CommonSensing project, we are also receiving support from the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Center.

For four weeks, we are currently bringing together 19 teams of actors in workshops to develop project proposals using CommonSensing data. These project proposals will feed into the Fijian government pipeline of projects that we wish to submit to the GCF for funding.

