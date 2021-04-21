Commit to restoring the planet, says UN chief in message for International Mother Earth Day

This year’s sighting takes place with the planet at “a tipping point,” he said, as humanity continues to abuse the natural world.

End the war on nature

“We recklessly plunder the Earth’s resources, deplete its wildlife and treat the air, land and seas as dumping grounds. Critical ecosystems and food chains are pushed to the brink of collapse, ”said UN chief declared.

“It’s suicidal. We must end our war on nature and restore it to health ”.

The Secretary-General said the end of this war calls for “bold climate action” to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Stronger measures to protect biodiversity and reduce pollution and waste are also needed.

Mr. Guterres assured that these measures will not only protect the planet, “our only home”, but will also create millions of new jobs.

“Recovery of the COVID-19[female[feminine The pandemic is a chance to put the world on a cleaner, greener and more sustainable path, ”said the Secretary-General.

“On the occasion of International Mother Earth Day, let us all engage in the hard work of restoring our planet and peace with nature”.

‘A call to action’

For the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the International Day highlights the need to move towards a more sustainable economy that benefits both people and the planet.

“Mother Earth clearly calls for action”, the agency mentionned. “Nature is suffering. Fires in Australia, record heat and worst locust plague in Kenya. We are now facing COVID-19, a global health pandemic link with the health of our ecosystem ”.

UNEP has developed a Climate action note, which provides data showing global progress towards achieving the 2015 goals Paris Agreement on climate change, signed by more than 190 countries.

“As the climate emergency intensifies, the transition to climate stability becomes increasingly critical. Progress will depend on countries and their ability to honor their commitments under the Paris Agreement and ultimately their collective contributions to keep the global average temperature well below 2 ° C. ”