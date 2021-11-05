Commander of US submarine sacked after South China Sea crash

Commander Cameron Aljilani and two others were dismissed from their posts on Thursday following an investigation into the October 2 crash.

The US Navy fired the commander, executive officer and top sailor from a nuclear-powered submarine that crashed into a seamount on October 2, saying the crash was preventable.

Commander Cameron Aljilani and two others were dismissed from their posts on Thursday following an investigation into the disputed South China Sea crash.

The USS Connecticut was forced to sail on the surface for a week to reach Guam.

“Good judgment, careful decision making and following proper procedures in planning the navigation, running the shift crew and managing risk could have prevented the incident,” said 7th Fleet. based in the Western Pacific in a statement.

After a damage assessment in Guam, the ship will return to the US submarine base in Bremerton, Wash., For repairs.

Last week, the Navy said the investigation showed the submarine struck an unexplored “seamount” while patrolling below the surface.

Eleven sailors were injured in the accident. According to reports, the accident damaged the submarine’s forward ballast tanks, but its nuclear power plant was not damaged.

The US Navy regularly conducts operations in the region to challenge China’s disputed land claims over small islands, reefs and outcrops.

Aljilani has been replaced by an acting commander.

For weeks the cause of the incident remained a mystery, with the US Navy initially saying the submarine struck an “object” while underwater in international waters.

The USS Connecticut is a Seawolf-class fast attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) and had 140 crew members, including 14 officers, at the time of the incident.

The Navy claims Seawolf ships are “quiet, fast, well armed and equipped with advanced sensors.” They also have eight torpedo tubes.

The South China Sea is one of the most contested and economically important waterways in the world.

China claims almost all of the area under its controversial nine-dash line and has built man-made islands and set up military outposts in recent years.

Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, and the Philippines also claim parts of the sea, as does Taiwan.

The United States has conducted what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations in the South China Sea to assert navigation rights and freedoms in accordance with international law.

Tensions in the region have only increased since 2016, when the International Court of Arbitration in The Hague rejected China’s nine-dash line and ruled that Beijing had no historic title to the South China Sea. after the Philippines challenged Beijing’s claims and actions on the disputed waterway.