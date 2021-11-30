Combating the loss of the valued rosewood forests of the Greater Mekong

Siamese rosewood on farmland in Lao PDR – Credit_NAFRI, Laos

CANBERRA, Australia, Nov. 30 (IPS) – The famous rosewood forests of Southeast Asia’s Greater Mekong region produce dark, grain-rich woods that are sought after by manufacturers of luxury furniture, siding all over the world. floor and musical instruments, among other products. But their high value has also made them a major commodity in transnational organized crime.

Today, a strategic partnership of international and national government research organizations leads an expert enterprise to ensure their survival.

“Rosewood species are among the most valuable species in the world. They are worth tens of thousands of dollars per cubic meter, but due to illegal logging they have almost been wiped out in the landscapes of Indochina ”, Riina Jalonen, scientist working with the Alliance of Bioversity International and the Center International Tropical Agriculture International (CIAT), based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, told IPS. The collaborative research for development initiative pursues research and innovative solutions to the major global challenges of land degradation, biodiversity loss and global poverty.

Over the past three years, the Alliance has partnered with national partners in Cambodia, Lao PDR and Vietnam as well as the University of Copenhagen and the Chinese Academy of Forests to build capacity to conserve the genetic diversity of rosewoods. The project, which also aims to support rosewood planting and restoration and galvanize a strong and reliable supply of seeds and plants, is led by the University of Oxford and funded by the Darwin Initiative in the UK .

Collection of Burmese Rosewood (Dalbergia oliveri) seeds in Cambodia – Credit_IRD, Cambodia

Chaloun Bountihiphonh from the National Institute for Agricultural and Forestry Research in Vientiane, Lao PDR, has witnessed a turnaround in the species’ fortunes since the start of the project in 2018. “The state of Dalbergia rosewood populations has changed. improved and now covers over 60% of their natural habitat, and a seed network has been established. And project communities have been strengthened in their awareness of the importance of rosewoods and the additional income they can earn from seed collection, ”Bountihiphonh told IPS.

The Greater Mekong subregion, comprising the countries of Cambodia, Lao PDR, Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam and China, boasts immense biodiversity, including 20,000 plant species and 1,200 bird species. The region’s forests provide natural habitats for wildlife, but also prevent soil erosion and landslides, create essential levels of atmospheric moisture, and combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gases in the area. ‘atmosphere. And local communities, including many indigenous peoples, depend on forests for their shelter, livelihoods, livelihoods and income.

But deforestation, driven by rapid population growth, expanding infrastructure, agriculture and mining, as well as wildfires and illegal logging operations, has taken a heavy toll. Forest cover in the Greater Mekong River decreased by 5 percent, while in Cambodia alone it decreased by 27 percent, from 1990 to 2015, reports the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The rosewood conservation project focused on three specific species: Dalbergia cochinchinensis, also known as Siamese rosewood, is in high demand by furniture makers. Dalbergia oliveri, or Burma rosewood with a very fragrant and pronounced grain, is popular for woodworking, and Dalbergia cultrata, also named Burma Blackwood, is a black wood wood characterized by varying hues of burgundy.

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reports that 8.3 million kilograms of illegally trafficked rosewood were seized worldwide between 2005 and 2015. The top ten countries of origin were India, Thailand and Cambodia, and the main destination countries were China, Malaysia, Vietnam and the United States. This is also what makes regional collaboration so crucial for the conservation of the species.

“Illegal logging of primary forests has directly destroyed mature trees and good quality mother trees that produce seeds for natural regeneration and forestry,” Bountihiphonh said.

The conservation project was born out of discussions with forestry experts from the Mekong River countries, who highlighted the problems threatening the precious timber forests. The Alliance first conducted conservation assessments for the species to analyze and identify specific threats and conservation needs.

Then, in partnership with the Cambodian Institute for Research and Development on Forests and Wildlife, the National Institute for Agricultural and Forestry Research of Laos and the Vietnamese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, two main conservation approaches were implemented. artwork. The “in situ” approach preserves the rosewoods in their natural environment, for example in the form of a national park or a forest managed by the community. The second “ex situ” strategy promulgates the species in a different designated location, such as a plantation or in a seed production area.

However, the restoration and expansion of forests requires a large amount of seeds. Thus, the production of seeds and seedlings is one of the most important activities carried out in forest communities.

“We are helping farmers establish seed orchards, where trees are planted specifically for seed production. It is the farmers who are interested in producing seeds and selling them. Especially in Cambodia, they have a pretty active network of seed producers and seed collectors, and the Forestry and Wildlife Research and Development Institute has really led this work to help more and more farmers participate. and benefit from it, ”Jalonen said.

Seed orchards make collecting seeds an easier, safer and less time-consuming process than in the natural environment, and have led to substantial economic benefits for communities.

Some of the largest remaining rosewood populations in Cambodia are found in community forests – Credit_Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT

“People in rural areas are increasingly aware of the value of these species. The species provides two salable products; wood and seeds. Wood takes a long time to produce, but seeds are something that farmers can collect after a few years and rosewood seeds are very valuable, reaching around $ 200-250 per kilogram. It’s something that farmers can harvest every year for an annual income, ”Jalonen explained.

The work carried out by the Alliance and its national partners aim to benefit seven rural forest communities in the Greater Mekong region and reduce poverty in 175 households by increasing income from seed and plant marketing by up to 20 percent.

“Large rosewood trees are not widely available as before due to illegal cutting and barking of Burmese rosewood,” said Ou Veng, a farmer and village chief in O Srao in Cambodia. “In the past, people weren’t interested in protecting the forest. But now they fear losing it because it is necessary for their livelihood. Thus, more and more people are involved in patrols, tree planting and fire protection. The forest has regenerated considerably.

In Pursat, Cambodia, the expansion of a local farmers’ nursery to sell rosewood seeds and seedlings tripled local employment opportunities in the community between 2018 and 2020.

In the village of Kampeng, also in Cambodia, Soeung Sitha, a farmer described how reforestation efforts had also acquired a heritage purpose. “Many members of our community forest have planted Siamese rosewood in their home gardens and farms. They don’t want the species to go extinct. They want the younger generation to use them too, ”he said.

Ahead of the initiative’s end in December, Jalonen reflected on what might be some of his important legacies.

“A farmer-led rosewood seed production model now exists. What has really succeeded is the creation of seed orchards by the farmers, ”she said. “The seeds provide income and employment opportunities and, what is also important is that they generate more opportunities for women because collecting the seeds from these trees in the forest is difficult. In fact, you have to climb trees. So when seed production is done on farms with smaller plants, it is much easier to harvest them. “

And the new growth of the forest will be more robust. “By helping to improve the quality of seeds and seedlings in restoration areas and ensuring that they are genetically diverse, the planted forest will become productive and also resilient. In a rapidly changing environment, this ability of trees to adapt is more important than ever – and not just for the species themselves, but also for global efforts to mitigate climate change through conservation and restoration. forests, ”Jalonen said.

