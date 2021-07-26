Column: This time I met the great wizard of KKK, David Duke

Satan recently made an appearance on France’s most watched television news. He has emerged to spew enthusiasm over America’s January coup attempt and spur the big lie that the results of the 2020 US presidential election were illegal.

The demon’s legal name on screen was David Ernest Duke, a 71-year-old white nationalist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist, convicted criminal and hierophant of former President Donald J. Trump indicted in two times.

America knows Duke best as the former great wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, America’s oldest white supremacist terrorist hate group and star of director DW Griffith’s 1915 silent film “Birth of a Nation.”

Some Americans revere Duke as their champion. Last week, for example, the Texas Senate voted to eliminate the requirement that public schools in America’s second largest state teach that the Ku Klux Klan and its white supremacist terror campaigns are “morally wrong.” Others despise him as an older statesman of mostly forgotten racism. Facebook banned it in 2018. In 2020, Twitter reduced its feed to 53,000 subscribers for “hateful conduct”.

Duke remains a macabre thread in the fabric of the nation, lingering proof that there is nothing left in America too monstrous for human credibility.

I can guarantee that Duke meets this ruthless definition because the New York Daily News, where I covered crimes in New York until the civil wars in Latin America, sent me in 1978 to meet him in Jefferson Parish, in Louisiana, and come back with a detailed story of how this 1960s child of peace, love, and brown rice sort of missed Woodstock and turned into a professional racist. Conventional wisdom of the time assured us that America’s generation of baby boomers – those, like Duke, born between 1946 and 1964 – of conservative and liberal political superstars were more enlightened. Duke was an exotic mutation that couldn’t stand.

Or we have been made to believe. Instead, I was sucked into about three hours of macabre unsuitable for a family journal and never filed the story, the one time my editor let me step away from a deadline. .

It was impossible to isolate what activated Duke’s transfiguration. Today, more than four decades after meeting the Wiz, and having covered some of the world’s worst atrocities known to mankind, my encounter with Duke continues to trigger dreams of in fact forged terror.

A selection of Ku Klux Klan bathrobes and hoods in different colors hang from a coat rack.

Great wizard David Duke’s downstairs office is across from an integrated primary school. Duke grabs an unloaded rifle and pulls it out of an open window.

“Bang-bang,” he yells, pointing the gun at a group of black children outside for recess.

“Don’t do that,” I say, but he keeps beating until the kids run away.

“Why do you do that?”

Duke turns around. His blue eyes are brilliant, terrifying, and, using the long rifle like a conductor’s wand, he waves the gun at a series of a dozen framed drawings nailed high to the walls of the office.

“These are the twelve Jewish types,” says Duke. “Study them,” he adds, pausing. “Your name is not Jewish,” he continues in a tone that is appallingly more questioning than declarative.

“I’m Greek,” I say.

“Fantastic,” Duke proclaims. “The Greeks understand purity,” he adds. “Let’s go eat crayfish for lunch.”

Duke gets his car keys and heads for a station wagon.

“Look at this,” he said, flipping a switch. A large cross decorated with numerous incandescent bulbs emerges automatically from the rear of the vehicle.

Duke’s chatter during the ride is interspersed with “n ***** s” and “k *** s”. His ability to use violent racial slurry as nouns, verbs, adjectives, and adverbs, often in the same sentence, is remarkably vicious.

“What type of women do you prefer? Duke asks.

“Well my girlfriend is a blonde.”

“It’s great,” he enthuses. “I like blondes too,” he adds, suddenly grabbing my shoulder as we pull into the parking lot.

“You have to be careful,” Duke warns. “A lot of these blondes are Jews with dyed hair.”

Inside the restaurant, dozens of people lined up to slap Duke. I decided that decoding community madness was best left to medical professionals, or perhaps statisticians at Quinnipiac University, whose recent national poll showed 85% of Republicans would rather see candidates running. in elections in 2022 who mostly agree with Trump and 66% would like to see him run for president in 2024.

The devil is indeed in the details.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.