Column: Biden wants to focus on China. Putin has another idea

Russian President Vladimir Putin poses a more urgent foreign policy challenge than China for President Biden.

President Biden arrived at the White House 10 months ago with two main foreign policy priorities: he wanted to rebuild the alliances his predecessor had destroyed, and he wanted to focus on the United States’ competition with China.

History and other great powers do not always cooperate with the grand designs of presidents.

The most dangerous international crisis of the moment did not come from Asia, but from a more traditional enemy, the Russian Vladimir Putin.

Biden has no choice but to rise to Putin’s challenge – and his Republican opponents could advance American interests if they stop denying the president the tools he needs to do so.

Putin’s goal, which he has expressed bluntly and often, is to restore Russia’s grip on the empire it lost in 1991 when the Soviet Union collapsed. Its immediate goal is to reverse the expansion of NATO, the US-led military alliance, on Russia’s western borders.

Putin has assets at his disposal: a surprisingly strong economy with booming oil revenues, control of much of Europe’s natural gas supply, an army skilled in covert warfare and the cruelty of ‘act brutally when it suits him.

In recent months, he has warned neighboring countries, including Poland and the three small Baltic republics, all NATO members, that he regards their integration into the alliance as a hostile act.

He supported Belarus, his closest ally, when his dictator cynically imported unhappy migrants from the Middle East, took them by bus to its border and demanded that neighboring Poland admit them as refugees.

In his most menacing move, Putin moved more than 90,000 troops to the borders of Ukraine, the former Soviet republic he invaded in 2014 to capture the Crimean peninsula.

The danger of a full-scale invasion has plunged the United States and its allies into crisis prevention mode.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III welcomed Ukraine’s Defense Minister to the Pentagon earlier this month and delivered coastguards to the Kiev Navy. British officials said they were preparing 600 troops for deployment to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron said his country “will defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

But they all pointedly stopped before saying they were ready to go to war for Ukraine – because they are not.

Putin, on the other hand, sees Kiev’s alignment with the West as a direct threat.

He has often said that the Russians and Ukrainians are “one people” and that the two countries should be close partners if they are not really joined.

And he has long warned that Ukraine’s membership in NATO was a “red line”. (The North Atlantic Treaty Organization told Ukraine it could apply for membership, but carefully delayed the start of the formal process.)

In recent months, Putin has drawn his red line closer. Earlier this month, he suggested that any NATO presence in Ukraine, including military aid and training, could cross the line.

For Putin, NATO advisers and equipment are gradually transforming Ukraine into a de facto satellite of the Western alliance. He is not entirely wrong.

Russian experts believe he probably doesn’t want to invade all of Ukraine – an operation that would be costly in military, economic and diplomatic terms – as much as he wants to stop the country’s drift west.

“Putin does not want Ukraine to have any interaction with NATO”, Fiona Hill, a National Security Council official under the Trump administration told me last week. “He wants Ukraine to be completely, irrevocably neutral.”

“He’s testing us,” Hill added. “He’s waiting to see how everyone reacts. If there is a strong enough reaction, he may back down. The gentler our response, the more likely it will go. “

Thus, the United States and its allies are trying to deter Putin from going to war, by sending public warnings and private messages about the consequences of an invasion.

What they need most is to reach and publicize a consensus on the specific sanctions they would apply in the event of Russian military action. But European countries, whose economies are more closely linked to Moscow than ours, are reluctant to commit.

“It’s a test of our ability to engage in collective action,” Hill said.

A useful second step would be an offer from Biden to talk about the problem; Putin likes to be taken seriously as the leader of a superpower.

The president is not expected to accede to Putin’s demands that Western countries limit military aid to Kiev, but he can clarify that the aid is only for defensive purposes and that does not mean Ukraine will move closer to it. NATO membership.

One more step: Senate Republicans should lift their blockade of Biden candidates as ambassadors. The United States does not have an ambassador in Poland, France or Germany because Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri blocked their confirmation. There has been no US ambassador to Ukraine since President Trump’s dismissal Marie Yovanovitch in 2019; Biden has not appointed anyone for the post due to the blockade, officials said.

“We can’t put pressure on our counterparts in a crisis if we don’t have an ambassador,” Hill said; lower-ranking diplomats “don’t have the same power.”

There is a larger lesson here for the president and his aides: The United States is still the only superpower with interests, influence, and allies in every corner of the world. They don’t have the luxury of choosing where the next crisis will occur. A test of great power is whether its leaders can walk and chew gum at the same time.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.