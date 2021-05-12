Colonial Pipeline announces restart following cyber attack

Even with full service restored, it will take about two weeks for gasoline stored in Houston to reach gas stations on the East Coast.

America’s largest gas pipeline is back in service, recovering from a cyberattack on Friday night that raised prices at the pump and choked fuel supplies in the eastern United States.

The Colonial pipeline – a critical source of gasoline and diesel for the New York City area and the rest of the East Coast – was scheduled to restart around 5 p.m. EST, according to a company statement.

The Alpharetta, Ga.-Based operator said over the weekend that it was forced to take the systems offline on May 7 in response to the ransomware attack. Even with full service restored, it will take about two weeks for gasoline stored in Houston to reach gas stations on the East Coast.

Gas stations from Florida to Virginia are running dry. In parts of the southern United States, three out of four gas stations were out of fuel on Wednesday, while in Washington, DC, cars lined up to refuel while waiting to refuel.

U.S. pump prices topped $ 3 per gallon for the first time in six years. Colonial normally ships around 2.5 million barrels (105 million gallons) each day, an amount that exceeds Germany’s total oil consumption.

The supply disruptions underscore how vulnerable the U.S. fuel supply system has become following the increase in attacks on energy infrastructure by hackers in recent years.

Colonial was just the latest example of critical infrastructure targeted by ransomware. Hackers increasingly try to infiltrate essential services such as power grids and hospitals.

Escalating threats prompted the White House to respond last month with a plan to increase the security of utilities and their providers. Pipelines are of particular concern because of the central role they play in the US economy.

The attack on Colonial came as the nation’s energy industry braces for summer travel and fuel demand rebounds after lockdowns linked to the pandemic.

It was reminiscent of a 2018 cyberattack that terminated a third-party communications system used by several pipeline operators across the U.S. This hack did not disrupt actual gas flows, but delayed billing for services. and made it difficult for traders to forecast supplies. .

The Federal Bureau of Investigation attributed the breach to ransomware created by a group called DarkSide. Some evidence has emerged linking DarkSide to Russia or elsewhere in Eastern Europe. President Joe Biden said Russia had “some responsibility” to fight the attack, but refrained from blaming the Kremlin, saying “there is evidence” that hackers or software that ‘they used are “in Russia”.

This is not the first time Colonial has been forced to close. In 2016, an explosion took the system offline for days, raising gasoline prices and forcing the New York Port market to become more dependent on fuel imports from overseas.

Colonial has the capacity to ship approximately 2.5 million barrels per day on its network from Houston to North Carolina and an additional 900,000 barrels per day to New York.

Ransomware cases involve hackers who seed networks with malware that encrypts data and leaves machines locked down until victims pay extortion costs, which can range from a few hundred dollars to millions of dollars. dollars in cryptocurrency.

Utility information technology networks, which perform e-mail and other routine functions, and operational technology networks, which control the actual operation of the delivery of electricity or natural gas, are typically separated, which prompted Colonial to temporarily close the two. so unusual.