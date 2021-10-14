Colombians tenaciously cling to the gains of peace, says Security Council

This was the main message of the Special Representative and Head of United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, presented to the ambassadors at the security Council Thursday.

For him, the first completely cleared former conflict zone and the extension of the Truth Commission are examples of this success.

Mr. Massieu informed the Council of the Quarterly report of the Secretary-General on the situation in the Latin American nation.

During these five years, we have seen the tenacity of Colombian society to complete its transition to peace. As we enter a key stage in the consolidation of the process, I thank the Council for its confidence, an essential source of support for Colombia. #UNSCpic.twitter.com/QzY0dJyFZG – Carlos Ruiz Massieu (@CGRuizMassieu) October 14, 2021

“As the Secretary-General said, this is an opportunity to reflect on what we have accomplished as well as what we are lacking, and to renew the commitments to persevere, day after day, to consolidate peace”, did he declare.

Work in progress

For the Special Representative, achieving these goals will depend, to a large extent, on the ability of all parties to deliver on the commitments they made five years ago.

Mr. Massieu underlined the leadership capacities of female ex-combatants and women social leaders, affirming that their “full participation and the application of a gender approach, is a necessary condition for the consolidation of peace”.

Despite these advances, the Special Representative expressed concern that some of the top priorities are those most at risk.

Noting that the Afro-Colombian and indigenous communities are the most affected, he argued that “this requires the urgent and simultaneous implementation of all the security guarantees provided for in the peace agreement”.

Addressing the need to develop alternatives to illicit economies, he said “the long-term success of the initial investments depends on the Accord’s promise to reshape rural Colombia.” For him, this can only happen “by creating opportunities for sustainable development, state services and institutions for communities whose expectations remain unfulfilled”.

Mr. Massieu concluded by saying that, during these five years, the world “saw the tenacity of Colombian society to complete its transition to peace”.

“As we enter a key stage in the consolidation of the process, I thank the Council for its confidence, an essential source of support for Colombia,” he added.

Violence

In the report, the Secretary-General highlights some “formidable challenges and risk factors” that the country still faces, namely the continued violence in several regions.

During the reporting period, June 26 to September 24, 2021, the UN recorded the murders of 14 former FARC-EP combatants (all men), bringing the total to 292 (nine women) since signing of the Agreement.

In addition, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights received information on the killings of 43 human rights defenders, for a total of 158 killed in 2021. In addition, 11 massacres were documented, killing some 38 people.