Colombian currency plunges into finance minister’s resignation report

The Colombian peso fell the most among the major currencies as local media reported that Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla was about to step down after bloody street protests led the government to suspend its tax hike plan .

Carrasquilla and his deputy Juan Alberto Londono will resign this morning, Blu Radio reported, without saying how she got the information. The daily La Republica said that the entire economic team that worked on the tax bill would also resign.

While declining to comment on the news, Interior Minister Daniel Palacios told Blu Radio that the government would seek consensus with political parties to present a new tax bill to Congress. The Ministry of Finance has confirmed that President Ivan Duque and Carrasquilla are meeting this morning.

President Duque said on Sunday that the government was abandoning some of the most unpopular ideas, such as extending the value-added tax to additional goods and services and submitting more people to the income tax. He called on lawmakers to urgently reach consensus around a new proposal to help the country climb out of a worsening budget hole.

The tax bill aimed to increase revenue to defend Colombia’s credit rating and combat the rise in poverty caused by the pandemic by funding social programs and providing cash transfers to its most citizens. destitute.

Local markets sold off on the reports, with the Colombian peso dipping 1.9% to 3,816.15 per dollar, the worst performing among all major currencies tracked by Bloomberg. Dollar-denominated bonds were also hit, leading the country’s average spread to widen by 16 basis points, the most in nearly a year, according to the JPMorgan indices. The country’s five-year credit default swap hit its highest level in a month.

Another shot

The decision to drop the bill less than three weeks after its introduction is another blow to Duque and jeopardizes his chances of being able to pass further reforms before his term expires next year, said Sergio Guzman , director of Colombia Risk Analysis. The government was already under pressure from days of street protests that left at least six dead.

“The government has played its hand too much with reform, lost and is now in a very bad position vis-à-vis the electorate,” Guzman said. “That effectively makes Duque a lame duck.”

Colombia is one of the first major emerging markets to attempt to implement significant tax increases to bring its burgeoning debt burden under control. Other countries in the region could face similar difficulties in trying to increase their incomes in economies which are still ravaged by the pandemic and which are far from recovering from the crisis of last year.

Many Latin American countries are also struggling with deficits that widened during the pandemic, but unlike Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Peru, Colombia’s deficit will widen rather than shrink this year. , according to forecasts from the International Monetary Fund.

Street protests

In an address to the nation on Sunday, Duque called on Congress to quickly develop a new plan “and thus avoid financial uncertainty.”

“Reform is not a whim. Reform is a necessity, ”he said.

A new bill is expected to maintain measures that protect Colombia’s most vulnerable while increasing taxes for the rich, Duque said. He promised that no one will pay income tax who does not already pay it.

I asked Congress to withdraw the project presented by @MinHacienda, and urgently deal with a new consensus initiative with which we avoid financial uncertainty. The real discussion is to be able to guarantee the continuity of social programs. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/kaxzjESqCo – Iván Duque 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) May 2, 2021

Duque also called for a host of temporary taxes, including on corporations, the rich and dividends. He added that people with higher incomes should pay more and the government should step up austerity measures.

Investors have sold Colombian assets since the bill was introduced in mid-April as they increasingly assess the likelihood of the country losing its investment grade status. Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings rate the country a cut above the junk.

“We are waiting to see the new plan on the fiscal consolidation strategy move forward,” said Fitch analyst Richard Francis. “We always knew that any reform was going to be difficult and we wanted to see the end result of Congress.”

Markets are expected to remain volatile in the near term as the bond yield curve steepens and the peso continues to depreciate, at least until investors see the new tax proposal, analysts at Scotiabank Colpatria wrote in Sunday. a note.

The decision to drop the tax plan shows the weakness of the Duque government and its inability to achieve consensus in the legislature, said Camilo Perez, chief analyst at Banco de Bogota.

“The markets had already taken into account Colombia’s loss of investment quality, but today’s news confirms this scenario,” Perez said.