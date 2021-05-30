Colombia: UN rights chief calls for an end to all forms of violence in Cali

In a statement released on Sunday, she called for an end to all forms of violence, including vandalism, and said that only dialogue can resolve the demands of the various groups involved in the current national strike.

His office received reports that since May 28, fourteen people have died and 98 people have been injured, including 54 with guns, in the violence that erupted in the city where protests were held to commemorate a month of war. strike.

Ms. Bachelet’s team also received reports of armed individuals, including a judicial police officer on leave, who opened fire at demonstrators, journalists covering the protests, as well as passers-by. The judicial police officer in question was beaten to death by a mob.

According to some reports, in some parts of the city, individuals shot at demonstrators in the presence of police, said the High Commissioner.

The United Nations Human Rights Office in Colombia also received information on at least 30 people arrested on May 28. Ms. Bachelet recalled that “the right to a fair trial and due process of detained persons must be guaranteed”.

Responding to concerns about the fate of some detainees, Bachelet also reiterated the need to implement all necessary measures, in accordance with international human rights standards, to prevent disappearances.

Dialogue is the only way

For the High Commissioner, these events are particularly worrying given the “progress that has been made in resolving, through dialogue, the social unrest that erupted a month ago following the launch of a national strike against several people. government social and economic policies. ”.

“It is essential that all those allegedly involved in injury or death, including state officials, are investigated promptly, effectively, independently, impartially and transparently, and that those responsible are held accountable for accounts, ”she underlined.

Ms. Bachelet stressed that only dialogue could resolve the demands of different groups, both those participating in the protests and those opposing the protests.

“I welcome the commitment expressed by several actors, in Cali, and at the national level, to find a negotiated and peaceful solution to the social unrest through talks,” she stressed.

UN News / Laura Quiñones Central Cali, a city in western Colombia.

United Nations Verification Mission also concerned

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, also expressed his grave concern at the current situation in the country and said he was “following it closely”.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, Massieu said the grave events in Cali and other parts of the country show the need to “strengthen dialogue as a fundamental instrument for resolving conflicts”.

The head of United Nations Verification Mission called on all actors to prevent and end violence and to do everything possible to reduce tensions and avoid escalation.

“In all circumstances, even the most difficult, we must encourage dialogue. To consolidate a stable and lasting peace in the country is my dearest wish and, I am sure, that of all Colombians ”, he underlined.

Mr. Massieu recalled that the United Nations remains available to facilitate and support the ways of a peaceful solution and agreement.