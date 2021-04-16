Colombia grants nearly one million Venezuelan migrants legal status and the right to work

Colombia hosts the largest number of migrants and refugees from Venezuela. Credit: Tomer Urwicz.

April 16 (IPS) – Colombia grant legal status to all Venezuelan migrants who have fled there since 2016 to escape the economic collapse and political crisis in their country.

the bold new policy – which will give nearly a million undocumented migrants the right to Colombian legal employment, health care, education and banking for 10 years – has been driven by both empathy and pragmatism, says Colombian President Ivan Duque.

“They will probably stay for more than a decade,” Duque told NPR on March 3, 2021. “So it is better … to give them the opportunity to also contribute to the Colombian economy.”

Venezuelan arrivals in Colombia are not confined to refugee camps, so they live scattered across the country. Documenting and absorbing so many migrants – who often arrive on foot, with only a handful of personal effects and no valid ID – has been a challenge. Even rich countries like the United States struggle to deal with massive migration.

But in some ways, Colombia – itself which is no stranger to political conflicts and displacement – is uniquely prepared for this migratory crisis.

History of the conflict

Colombia has suffered the brunt of the exodus from neighboring Venezuela since 2015.

When many other South American countries closed their borders with Venezuela, Colombia has offered a series of two-year permits around 700,000 Venezuelans the right of work and access to health care between 2017 and 2020.

With the new legalization plan covering an additional 1 million migrants, almost all 1.7 million Venezuelans who have come to Colombia since 2015 will have some form of legal status. New arrivals that are legally processed within the next two years will also be covered.

Colombia is not rich. But Colombians understand better than many what it means to be kicked out of your home.

More than 8 million of Colombia’s 50 million inhabitants have been displaced by the ongoing civil conflict since the 1990s. At least 1 million settles in neighboring Venezuela, in search of safety and opportunities. A government peace agreement with the FARC guerrilla group in 2016 repressed but did not end the violence in Colombia.

Because of this history, international organizations such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Food Program have been working in Colombia for decades. Today the United Nations Refugee Agency and The international organization of migration lead a group of 73 international organizations and agencies align their work with Colombia’s national humanitarian efforts. The group works in 14 states across Colombia, providing assistance ranging from distribution of COVID-19 hygiene kits to migrant children at school.

Humanitarian networks are adapting

The Colombian government also has some 50 branches dedicated to helping Colombians displaced by armed conflict. Today, many are adapting this experience to help Venezuelan migrants.

Since 2019, we have interviewed more than a dozen officials, lawyers and representatives of civil society from two Colombian “departments” or states who have received high number of Venezuelan migrants: Atlantic and North of Santander. This job was part of a larger study on how countries deal with mass migration.

To religious charity Secretariat of Social Pastoral Care-Cáritas, which is part of the Catholic Archdiocese of the city of Barranquilla, in the Atlántico, the longtime director said the situation for migrants looked a lot like it was decades ago when the civil conflict in Colombia peaked in the Atlántico region, with people wandering around, not knowing anyone and not sure what to do or where to go. Formerly as now, they slept in parks and in the streets.

“We have already experienced it in the 90s”, declared the director of social pastoral.

At the time, the group helped displaced Colombians by struggling to find food and shelter. Today, many of his clients are Venezuelans.

The non-profit association Legal option – an umbrella organization that manages refugee programs for the United Nations – has a similar origin history.

When it started 21 years ago, staff members worked in some of Colombia’s most difficult conflict regions, forming nonprofits that help displaced Colombians with accounting and legal processes, among other technical functions.

Now, Opción Legal offers Venezuelan migrants free legal advice on Colombian health care and education, among other services. Using a national network of 22 Colombian universities developed over many years, it trains students and faculty to extend the reach of its legal support programs to Venezuelan migrants.

Future problems

In 2019, nearly 80 million people around the world – mostly Syrians, Venezuelans, Afghans and South Sudanese – have been driven from their homes by crime, climate change, chronic poverty, war, political instability and disasters, according to the UN – an absolute record. Many will spend years or decades waiting for a permanent solution, be it settling locally, returning home or finding a new country to live in.

Colombia’s new legalization plan reflects an assessment that Venezuela’s collapse is a long-term challenge and that integrating migrants is a better solution, economically and socially, than trying to keep them out. or to expel them.

Colombia is applauded internationally for its humanism. But equip hospitals and schools meeting the needs of this rapidly growing and often very needy population will require a lot of money. And most of it will have to come from the international community, because Colombia cannot afford to do it alone. Yet the Venezuelan migrant crisis is a chronically underfunded field of humanitarian work.

The legalization plan also risks igniting anti-migrant sentiments in Colombia. Particularly in border areas, some blame the rise of violence on migration – although the evidence shows Venezuelan migrants more likely to be victims of crime as the authors.

And Colombia still has internal migration issues specific to it. Dissident members of the FARC, other guerrilla groups, drug cartels and insurgencies continue to fight for territory and resources, displacement 70,865 more Colombians last year alone.

The Colombian government is betting that the UN and international agencies will help it achieve its ambitious goal of welcoming 1.7 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

If it works, this money would also improve government services for all Colombians.

Lia Castillo, Liss Romero and Lydia Sa conducted research, documentation and analysis for this story.

Erika Frydenlund, Research assistant professor, Old Dominion University; Jose j padilla, Associate research professor, Old Dominion University, and Katherine palacio, Assistant Professor and Data Analyst, University of the North

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.