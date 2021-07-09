Colombia confirms that 13 of its former soldiers are among the murder suspects.

Colombian officials condemned the attack and said they were doing everything possible to help the Haitian government in its search for the truth. National police chief General Jorge Luis Vargas said Colombian officials were investigating four companies they said recruited people for the operation.

One of the suspects, Francisco Eladio Uribe, was under investigation last year by the country’s special peace court for homicide, according to documents obtained by the New York Times. Mr Uribe has been accused of being involved in a scandal known in Colombia as “false positives”, in which hundreds of members of the military were accused of killing civilians and declared themselves casualties in combat in an effort to show success in the country’s long civil war.

In one interview with W Radio, a woman who introduced herself as Mr Uribe’s wife said the two had been married for 18 years and had three children, and that he left home a day after telling her that he had “a very good job opportunity. “She said her husband was investigated but cleared of the military scandal.

Colombian officials said some of the defendants left Bogotá as early as May and flew to Panama before going to the Dominican Republic and then to Haiti. Others, officials said, arrived in the Dominican Republic in early June, then traveled to Haiti. The two countries share a Caribbean island, Hispaniola.

General Luis Fernando Navarro said the defendants left the military between around 2002 and 2018 and were involved in “mercenary activities” with “purely economic” motives.