Colombia confirms that 13 of its former soldiers are among the murder suspects.
A clearer picture of the group Haiti accuses of assassinating President Jovenel Moïse has emerged as Colombian Defense Ministry officials identified 13 suspects by name and said all were former members of the Colombian military. .
Two were killed, officials said, and the other 11 are in custody. They said some had been to Haiti as early as May.
In the past, some former members of the Colombian military, who receive significant financial support and training from the US military, have acted as mercenaries after their service.
Colombians are attractive to those seeking military aid, as they often have years of experience fighting left-wing guerrillas and drug traffickers inside their own country – and are often trained by experts. Americans.
Colombian officials condemned the attack and said they were doing everything possible to help the Haitian government in its search for the truth. National police chief General Jorge Luis Vargas said Colombian officials were investigating four companies they said recruited people for the operation.
One of the suspects, Francisco Eladio Uribe, was under investigation last year by the country’s special peace court for homicide, according to documents obtained by the New York Times. Mr Uribe has been accused of being involved in a scandal known in Colombia as “false positives”, in which hundreds of members of the military were accused of killing civilians and declared themselves casualties in combat in an effort to show success in the country’s long civil war.
In one interview with W Radio, a woman who introduced herself as Mr Uribe’s wife said the two had been married for 18 years and had three children, and that he left home a day after telling her that he had “a very good job opportunity. “She said her husband was investigated but cleared of the military scandal.
Colombian officials said some of the defendants left Bogotá as early as May and flew to Panama before going to the Dominican Republic and then to Haiti. Others, officials said, arrived in the Dominican Republic in early June, then traveled to Haiti. The two countries share a Caribbean island, Hispaniola.
General Luis Fernando Navarro said the defendants left the military between around 2002 and 2018 and were involved in “mercenary activities” with “purely economic” motives.
It is not clear whether those recruited for the operation knew the specifics of the task entrusted to them, according to John Marulanda, the head of the retired military association.
Paul Angelo, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations which studies security issues, said Colombians used to be recruited for criminal tasks because they sometimes had limited options once they left the country. armed forces.
“Colombia is a country that has had military conscription for too long, which has fallen on the shoulders of the poorest men in the country,” he said. “When an economic underclass learns to fight and conduct military operations and nothing else, these skills are not easily transferred to the civilian sector except in the area of private security.”
A former Colombian army officer, who asked not to be identified, said a mercenary traveling overseas could easily be paid around $ 2,700 a month, against a military salary of around $ 300 per month, even for soldiers with years of combat experience.
“It’s not just Haiti, it’s Kabul, Mexico, Yemen, the Emirates,” he said in a telephone interview, listing where former Colombian soldiers have gone.
Sofia villamil and Edinson Bolaños contributed reporting.
