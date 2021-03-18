Cologne Catholic Church has failed to deal with allegations of sexual abuse, report says
BERLIN – A Roman Catholic Archbishop in Germany has tendered his resignation and two other senior officials have been suspended following a report which revealed decades of “systematic cover-up” in the church’s handling of accusations of abuse sexual intercourse on the part of the clergy members.
The 800-page report, examining the years 1975 to 2018 in the Archdiocese of Cologne, was released on Thursday after five months of intense investigation. He criticized the actions of Stefan Hesse, who had worked at the Archdiocese of Cologne and is now Archbishop of Hamburg.
Archbishop Hesse said he would offer to step down. “To avoid damaging the office of the archbishop or the diocese of Hamburg, I offer my resignation to Pope Francis and I ask him to discharge me immediately from my functions,” he said in a statement.
The Archbishop said he had always sought to act responsibly in his handling of allegations of abuse and denied any intention to cover up wrongdoing during his tenure in Cologne, but said he would accept the consequences of conclusions.
The report found no wrongdoing by the current Cardinal of Cologne, Rainer Maria Woelki, but an auxiliary bishop serving in the archdiocese and the head of its ecclesiastical court were accused of acting improperly.
None of those named have been charged with criminal acts, although a copy of the report has been sent to Cologne prosecutors for review. Cardinal Woelki said a copy would also be sent to the Vatican.
“From today it is no longer possible to say that we had no idea,” Cardinal Woelki said after the report was released – which he had not seen before, but that he said fear. “I am deeply moved and ashamed of this, and I am convinced that for clerics their actions must have consequences.”
The report’s release, by Cologne lawyer Björn Gercke, was eagerly awaited amid growing frustration over Cardinal Woelki’s refusal to release the results of an earlier investigation by a law firm based in Munich on the Conduct of Church Leaders. A similar examination by this Munich-based fault firm in the neighboring diocese of Aachen has been made public.
Germany is largely secular and less than a third of its 82 million inhabitants belong to the Catholic Church. But the church remains a powerful institution, deeply rooted in German culture and social structures, especially in the western region around Cologne. The church owns extensive properties and operates several hospitals, daycares and nursing homes that employ over a million people.
Mr Gercke’s report charged eight people, two of whom have died, in a total of 75 cases of misconduct in failing to report the abuse to the appropriate authorities or to adequately protect the victims. He stressed that the report focused on how the church had handled abuse accusations and not on specific cases of abuse.
Cardinal Woelki’s predecessor Archbishop Joachim Meisner, who died in 2017, also reportedly failed to act properly in 24 cases. Archbishop Meisner also kept a secret file, titled “Brothers in the Mist,” which included details of the accusations of misconduct and sexual abuse, according to the report.
At the same time, he found that church leaders and others dealing with abuse complaints failed to keep accurate records or documents, said Kerstin Stirner, an attorney who worked on the report. , during a press conference in Cologne.
An opaque system has existed for decades in which no one feels responsible, she said.
“It was marked by chaos” and a “lack of accountability and misunderstanding” which only changed in 2015, when a structure was put in place to report and deal with cases of abuse, a Ms. Stirner said.
Mr. Gercke recommended further strengthening abuse reporting procedures and improving the accuracy of record keeping as part of efforts to prevent future misconduct.
He also said the church needed to change an internal culture that focused more on safeguarding the institution’s reputation than on protecting victims.
The results of the still unpublished report from the Munich-based firm were to be presented last March. But after weeks of delay in his release, Cardinal Woelki said he had problems so serious it couldn’t be made public. This led the public to suspect that there was something to cover up.
Over the past year, the cardinal has been widely criticized for not publishing the report, and more than 12,000 parishioners have either left the church or made an appointment to do so.
Since 2010, the Episcopal Conference has organized a hotline for abuse, and had a bishop serving as his own commissioner on the matter.
Source link