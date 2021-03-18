Cologne Catholic Church has failed to deal with allegations of sexual abuse, report says

BERLIN – A Roman Catholic Archbishop in Germany has tendered his resignation and two other senior officials have been suspended following a report which revealed decades of “systematic cover-up” in the church’s handling of accusations of abuse sexual intercourse on the part of the clergy members.

The 800-page report, examining the years 1975 to 2018 in the Archdiocese of Cologne, was released on Thursday after five months of intense investigation. He criticized the actions of Stefan Hesse, who had worked at the Archdiocese of Cologne and is now Archbishop of Hamburg.

Archbishop Hesse said he would offer to step down. “To avoid damaging the office of the archbishop or the diocese of Hamburg, I offer my resignation to Pope Francis and I ask him to discharge me immediately from my functions,” he said in a statement.

The Archbishop said he had always sought to act responsibly in his handling of allegations of abuse and denied any intention to cover up wrongdoing during his tenure in Cologne, but said he would accept the consequences of conclusions.