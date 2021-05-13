Colleges again pushed for reparations for slavery and racism

PROVIDENCE, RI (AP) – For students at Brown University, Ivy League College’s next step in its year-long quest to atone for its legacy of slavery is clear: pay.

Nearly two decades after Providence, Rhode Island, the institution this spring launched its highly praised undergraduate students. voted overwhelmingly at the university to identify the descendants of slaves who worked on the campus and to start paying them reparations.

At the University of Georgia, community activists want the school to contribute to Athens’ efforts to atone for an urban renewal project that destroyed a black community in the 1960s to make way for college dorms.

And at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, some descendants of slaves are increasingly unhappy with the Catholic institution. pioneering repair efforts.

Nearly a year after the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police sparked the latest national racism toll, New England students and community activists in the Deep South are calling on institutions to take more ambitious action to atoning for the sins of the past – from colonial-era slavery to more recent campus expansion projects that have sprouted entire communities of color.

“There has been a change in America,” said Jason Carroll, who was president of the student council in the spring referendum at Brown University. “We are in a different place. Just a few years ago it was controversial to say “Black Lives Matter”. “

The 22-year-old Maryland native, who graduated this month, says Brown took almost every step imaginable to atone for his past – except to make the descendants of slaves whole.

The school published a historical report in 2006 and followed with the dedication of a slavery memorial in 2014, among other efforts. An “anti-black racism” intervention force is expected to provide recommendations soon on how the school can further promote racial equity. But university spokesman Brian Clark said it was not clear whether the panel, which was formed in the wake of racial unrest last summer, will deal with reparations.

The story continues

“There is real trauma and pain here,” said Carroll, who descends from Carolina slaves. “It shouldn’t just be an academic matter. There are real families who have been overwhelmed and hurt by this – and probably still are.

Harvard students are calling in the same way for repairs after years of school front page advertisements, including dropping the law school emblem, which was derived from the crest of a family of slave owners. A sign Examining the legacy of the university’s slaves, he plans to release his findings and recommendations later this year.

At the University of Chicago, students are frustrated that the university continues to distance itself from its bonds of slavery, even as it touts its efforts to advance racial equity and justice, Caine Jordan said, a graduate student who co-authored a recent report on the school. racial history loaded.

Last year the university deleted markers honoring US Senator Stephen Douglas, but maintained that the owner of the Mississippi slave plantation donated land to an older version of the school and had ” no connection »To the present.

“This all rings hollow if you’re grounded in black pain, and you’re not ready to admit it,” Jordan said.

A spokesperson for the university declined to respond, but said university president Robert Zimmer will provide an update on the school’s racial equity efforts soon.

In Athens, Georgia, students and community groups complain that the University of Georgia has remained largely silent on the city’s recent efforts to atone for the relocation of some 50 black families to make way for new dormitories for school in the 1960s.

Earlier this year, Mayor Kelly Girtz signed a grateful resolution taking homes under a prominent domain and initiating a process to provide “just redress”. Student groups gathered wednesday to draw attention to the issue, including racial justice requests.

“UGA must do more. He has to come to the table and acknowledge what he has done, ”said Hattie Whitehead Thomas, a 72-year-old Athens resident who grew up in the destroyed Linnentown neighborhood.

The university responded in part that the dormitories housed tens of thousands of students “of all races and socio-economic backgrounds – providing these students with the transformational benefits of higher education.”

In Virginia, a new law mandate that the state’s five public colleges provide “tangible benefits” to descendants of slaves.

Cauline Yates, a descendant of one of Thomas Jefferson’s slaves, said she hoped the law would require the Flagship University of Virginia, founded by Jefferson, to provide scholarships and economic development projects to descendants.

“It’s time for them to stand up and honor our ancestors,” said the 67-year-old Charlottesville resident, who works at the university and co-founded a advocacy group for descendants of UVA slaves.

Brian Coy, a spokesperson for the university, said it was premature to say how UVA will meet the new repair requirements. But he noted that the school had already followed the first provision of the law – to honor and identify slaves – with its Memorial to Slaves. dedicated last month.

Returning to Georgetown, Jesuit University reparation efforts aimed at atoning for the local Jesuit province selling around 272 slaves to settle school debts in the 1800s.

Ruth McBain, a spokesperson for Georgetown, said the university hopes to award the first grants of a new $ 400,000-a-year fund for community projects benefiting descendants of slaves this year, and that it will work with campus and downline communities in this effort.

The recent billion dollar launch ” racial reconciliation The foundation by the Jesuit order that owns the university is another “important step in building trust and partnership” with the descending community, she added.

But one of the main concerns for descendants and students is how the committed funds will be spent – and whether the descendants will really have a say in the process – according to Shepard Thomas, who graduated from Georgetown in the year. last and was among the first to benefit from the new admission status inherited from the school for the descendants of the 272.

“The fear is that the university will use these funds for its own purposes,” said the 23-year-old from New Orleans. “The university is trying to control the narrative and we are trying to prevent it.”

Davarian Baldwin, professor of American studies at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, is not optimistic that many colleges will eventually respond to the demands of students and activists, even with the revival of activism.

“The universities will do as little as possible,” he said.

Indeed, at Brown, university leaders have long praised the launch in 2007 of an endowment for the benefit of the public school system of Providence as a key part of its atonement for slavery.

But the university only fully funded its $ 10 million pledge to the troubled, state-run school district last year after the mayor and others complained.

Carroll also argues that the effort, while laudable, has nothing to do with compensating black communities for slavery. The school district, after all, is predominantly Latin.

“It’s not really a solution,” he said. “In a way, it’s even more insulting.”

___

Collin Binkley, editor of AP Education in Cambridge, Massachusetts, contributed to this story.