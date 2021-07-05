Collapsed Florida condo demolished, search and rescue resumes

The damaged remaining part of the collapsed Florida apartment building is demolished as rescuers prepare to resume the search for the victims.

Demolition crews set off explosives to tear down the remaining part of a partially collapsed apartment building in South Florida, where 24 people have been confirmed dead and 121 are still missing.

Video footage late Sunday showed the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, outside Miami, collapsing and spraying plumes of smoke. The demolition came 11 days after most of the building collapsed in the early hours of June 24 while residents were sleeping.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters the demolition went “exactly as planned,” and said rescue teams had already been given the green light to restart work on the mound.

Rescuers hope the demolition will give them access for the first time to parts of the underground garage, where they could perhaps get a clearer picture of voids in the rubble that could shelter survivors.

Albert Cominsky, Miami-Dade Fire Chief, said that once a new path through the initial rubble is secured, “we will return to the debris pile and begin our search and rescue efforts.”

No one has been saved alive since the first hours after the June 24 collapse.

The decision to demolish the apartment building on Sunday came after concerns arose that the damaged structure could fall, endangering crews below and preventing them from operating in some areas. Parts of the remaining building were moved on Thursday, resulting in a 3-hour suspension of work.

The possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa created additional urgency.

On Sunday afternoon, the storm was off the coast of Cuba with winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km / h). The latest forecast has shifted the storm west, mostly sparing southern Florida, but National Hurricane Center meteorologist Robert Molleda said the region could still feel the effects.

“We expect mainly tropical storm gusts,” Molleda said, referring to gusts above 40 mph (64 km / h).

Investigators have not determined what caused the 40-year-old complex to collapse on June 24. A 2018 engineering report revealed structural deficiencies which are now under investigation.

Al Jazeera’s Karim Haddad, in a report from Miami Beach, Florida, said the county canceled its Independence Day or July 4 celebrations out of respect for the victims.

“People here are still in shock,” he said. “Usually the streets here were full of people and there would be a whole series of fireworks displays. But the atmosphere is muted. People are worried and they are sad.

He added that following the condominium collapse, Miami-Dade County ordered a review of all buildings over 40 years old to ensure there were no structural issues. .