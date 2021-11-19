Cold, snowy game leaves Canada’s soccer team in an unexpected place

Coach John Herdman is an Englishman who met the women’s team.

What’s really interesting about Canada is that it has been a more prominent women’s soccer nation than the men’s soccer nation for quite a long time.

I don’t know the answer to that question, but I wonder how much of the lessons learned from women’s football and the kind of practices instituted by being an elite nation in women’s football have been passed down on the men’s side. I don’t know of any other examples of a coach moving from an international women’s team to an international men’s team.

It strikes me that this must have some influence on his ability to even face a tournament qualification.

Did the cold, the snow and Edmonton play a part in the victory over Mexico?

It’s probably not that easy to play in the snow, right? But if you’re in Mexico, you’re playing at altitude. If you are in Honduras, El Salvador or Costa Rica, chances are it will be hot and humid. There are a lot of countries in the world where the climate has an impact on the opposition and even has an impact on the style of game that is played.

There is nothing wrong with maybe using this to your advantage a bit. Bolivia play all of their home games in La Paz. I played football in La Paz. It’s basically impossible because you can’t breathe.

And teams will sometimes do their best to make sure these hostile conditions apply whenever they can. Mexico could play in many places at sea level, but it doesn’t.