Cold, snowy game leaves Canada’s soccer team in an unexpected place
The men’s soccer game between Canada and Mexico at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton this week was Canada’s pinnacle. At minus 9 degrees Celsius with snow piling up around the pitch, Canada won 2-1 and climbed to the top of the regional World Cup qualifying standings.
While Canada has long been a powerhouse in women’s soccer, few predicted that Canada’s men would be in this position. I asked Rory Smith, the Times chief football correspondent, how the unexpected result was received elsewhere and what the team’s next step is.
Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
Can you put in context the place of this performance of the Canadian team in the world of soccer?
Canada hasn’t been at a World Cup since 1986. From a European perspective, I don’t think we necessarily expected Canada to qualify, and we certainly wouldn’t expect that. Canada is ahead of Mexico in particular.
But for a country that hasn’t been in the World Cup for so long to not only have a qualifying hope but currently be in pole position, that’s pretty impressive. Canada is, in some ways, the most surprising and perhaps the most intriguing team.
Is the Canadian team good or are the other teams not up to par?
A bit of both, to be honest.
It seems to me that Mexico has stagnated a bit. They lost to the United States, they lost to Canada, and they’re not scoring as many points as you might expect.
The United States has a squad that could be good enough for 2026, but they appear to be having trouble starting up.
There is a growing momentum in Canada, especially as they have not one, but two outstanding players in Alphonse davies and Jonathan David. Canada has certainly never produced such players before and that is a significant change.
So Davies and David are the real deal?
Davies, sure. Davies will be one of the best players on the planet for 10 years from that time. He is a regular at Bayern Munich, which is among the top five club teams in the world. He has already won the Champions League.
David is a little further along in his development, but he played well in the Champions League and scored some decisive goals.
And around Davies and David, there’s a supporting cast that’s improving as well.
What is the level of coaches in Canada?
Coach John Herdman is an Englishman who met the women’s team.
What’s really interesting about Canada is that it has been a more prominent women’s soccer nation than the men’s soccer nation for quite a long time.
I don’t know the answer to that question, but I wonder how much of the lessons learned from women’s football and the kind of practices instituted by being an elite nation in women’s football have been passed down on the men’s side. I don’t know of any other examples of a coach moving from an international women’s team to an international men’s team.
It strikes me that this must have some influence on his ability to even face a tournament qualification.
Did the cold, the snow and Edmonton play a part in the victory over Mexico?
It’s probably not that easy to play in the snow, right? But if you’re in Mexico, you’re playing at altitude. If you are in Honduras, El Salvador or Costa Rica, chances are it will be hot and humid. There are a lot of countries in the world where the climate has an impact on the opposition and even has an impact on the style of game that is played.
There is nothing wrong with maybe using this to your advantage a bit. Bolivia play all of their home games in La Paz. I played football in La Paz. It’s basically impossible because you can’t breathe.
And teams will sometimes do their best to make sure these hostile conditions apply whenever they can. Mexico could play in many places at sea level, but it doesn’t.
What will happen next when the qualifying game resumes for Canada at the end of January?
They have six qualifying games left, so nothing is certain yet. There is still not much room for error as it’s pretty tight at the top. So that’s probably going to last until the last two games.
While Canada is probably better than Honduras and El Salvador, they are not easy places to go and play. The conditions are difficult, the crowd is hostile. Even the United States and Mexico are struggling in these countries.
They should aim for automatic qualification, be in the top three, that’s within their reach. And I think they should collapse badly enough to finish below fourth place. They will get a repeat if they need it.
I wouldn’t expect them to win the World Cup if they qualify – I don’t think they should get carried away on their own. But getting there is essential for Canada because it has been so long. If you go to a World Cup and you have a well organized squad with two outstanding players, which sounds like what Canada has, then you shouldn’t think it will be a humbling experience.
