Code Red for Humanity and the Planet

NEW YORK, Aug. 11 (IPS) – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is quite right to call the latest UN climate report a “Code Red for Humanity”. Without immediate and serious action, we condemn future generations to a bleak future.

Already, we have wasted too much time. Next year, it will be half a century since the first United Nations Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm warned us about the risks to our environment from human activities. More than 30 years have passed since the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published its first report (the latest report is its sixth). Even this first report in 1990 warned of humanity’s impact on greenhouse gas concentrations and global warming. Once again, our actions over the following decades were woefully inadequate.

This year has given us the most striking information about what the New World will look like, from droughts and fires in California to the latest tragic forest fires in Greece, as temperatures get so hot. that even a small spark sets them off.

The IPCC report also looks at heat waves. If we were to allow a 2 ° C rise in temperature, recent record high temperatures in the United States and unexpectedly in Canada would become 14 times more likely to recur in the future, both there and elsewhere.

There has already been an increase in the number and strength of. Floods are happening more and more often in unexpected places, as the rain falls in a different way than it was before. revisions if this is to be the new standard.

Then there is the cascading effect if the forests and vegetation have burned down. When the rains return, there will be nothing left to hold the water, which means that the floods will have a greater impact on the already devastated communities.

The key here is water. The UN climate negotiations only added water as a key issue to the negotiations in 2010 due to the campaign led by the multi-stakeholder efforts of the Water and Climate Coalition. The greenhouse goals approach missed a huge opportunity to address key areas that were contributing to or would be affected by the problem.

No minor injuries

Why are so many political leaders denying the need for urgent action or simply doing it lip service? The current sense of denial is disturbingly reminiscent of the comedy film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. In a painfully funny scene, a mysterious dark knight stands in the way of our hero, King Arthur. The two fight, and King Arthur expects the knight to retreat when he cuts off his arm. But the knight refuses, claiming at first that it is only a “scratch”. The fight resumes and the knight loses his other arm. Again, he refuses to submit or withdraw, claiming it is “just a bodily injury”.

This is where we are with climate change. We have already inflicted great wounds on our planet and we must react accordingly. We cannot claim that the globe has just suffered a few minor cuts and scrapes. If our world were the Dark Knight, you could argue that we have, by our actions, already severed a limb. We must stop our attacks and treat this as a global emergency for our global health. No dressing or plaster solution over the damage will do. Inaction will not cut it off.

In the event of a health emergency, time is of the essence. Can’t wait to call an ambulance or try to continue as usual. If you do, the patient may not survive. The latest IPCC report shows that we must act immediately and take the strongest possible measures.

A call to action

So what can be done with the UN’s new IPCC warning?

First, countries that have not yet submitted new nationally determined contribution targets under the UN Paris Agreement should do so immediately.

Second, developed countries should increase their pledged contribution in 2015 from $ 100 billion a year in climate work funding to at least $ 200 billion by the Climate Summit in Egypt in 2022.

Third, and most importantly, governments need to aggressively focus on the business sector and its responsibilities. This should include the obligation for all listed companies to produce their sustainable development strategy and their environmental, social and governance (ESG) report each year. This should be a condition for staying on the stock market. It should also force them to produce science-based targets to achieve zero net greenhouse gases by 2050. Voluntary, self-created corporate targets are no longer enough.

Perhaps it is even worth considering that exchanges publish their members’ total carbon and start considering capping what the exchange would allow and what their contribution to net zero will be.

Fourth, the role of local and subnational governments must be supported and strengthened. Actors at local and regional level are essential to deliver what we need. They must be supported to set their own 2030 goals and 2050 net zero strategies. To enable them to achieve this, central governments will need to support them and provide additional funds. All planning decisions should be based on new climate change projections and construction in floodplains should cease.

Fifth, governments should consider the climate change impacts of all existing policies and not proceed unless they are in line with the implementation strategy of the NDC and the Net Zero 2030 and 2050 strategies. in short, governments must start to integrate climate change into all their thinking in all sectors. The problem is too big and too urgent to do otherwise.

Sixth, all governments must urgently review their disaster risk reduction strategies before a major United Nations conference on this subject scheduled for next May in Bali.

At all levels of government, we need to review the links between water, agriculture, energy and climate change to ensure that planning is climate proof. Without considering each of these sectors, the solutions will not be large enough to meet the challenge.

Finally, as voters, taxpayers and citizens, we must pressure our political leaders to put climate change at the top of their list of priorities. They must be reminded that it is not only future generations who will judge them and their policies, we can do it too.

An emergency code red

We have a decade to turn the tide. Already, we have seen global temperatures rise by 1.09 ° C. The IPCC suggests that we could exceed the very important threshold of 1.5 ° C by 2034 to 2040.

In fact, things can be even more urgent. The report that came out on Monday was the “Summary for Policymakers” meaning it was a document negotiated with both progressive countries and countries more skeptical and cautious of the climate negotiating the exact wording . While the results were certainly scientifically sound, it is highly likely that the language could have been – and probably should have been – even more urgent. We would do well to remember what some politicians have said over the past few years; if they have denied science in the past, surely now is the time for them to give way to others who are willing to give this issue the weight it so clearly deserves.

Felix Dodds is an adjunct professor at the Water Institute at the University of North Carolina, where he is a principal investigator for the Belmont-funded Re-Energize project. He co-coordinated the Water and Climate Change Coalition for Climate Negotiations (2007-2012). His new book is Tomorrow’s People and New Technology: Changing How We Live Our Lives (October 2021).

Chris Spence is an environmental consultant, writer and author of the book Global Warming: Personal Solutions for a Healthy Planet. He is a veteran of numerous climate summits and other United Nations negotiations over the past three decades.