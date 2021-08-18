Coalition of 31 States Calls on FDA to Regulate Flavored Electronic Cigarettes | Committed

United States crackdown on flavored electronic cigarettes could soon reach the federal government. A New York-led coalition of 31 states and territories is lobby the Food and Drug Administration to regulate flavored electronic cigarettes. The group not only wants to ban e-cigs with flavors “appealing to young people” like candy, mint and menthol, but also to limit nicotine levels and restrict marketing efforts aimed at children.

The coalition hopes to thwart what it calls a “youth nicotine epidemic”. About 19.6% of high school students in 2020 said they had used e-cigarettes at least once in the past 30 days, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine. The alliance also highlighted the effects of nicotine on children’s brains, including higher risks of addiction as well as mental health issues and poisoning.

The lobbying campaign follows high profile action against e-cigarettes at the state level, particularly in New York City. The state not only banned flavored cigarettes in late 2019, but continued Juul (owned by tobacco giant Altria) for “misleading and deceptive” marketing that has contributed to a youth vaping crisis. We asked Juul to comment on this latest action.

States may get more than they hoped for when the FDA decides whether or not to ban e-cigarettes and oral nicotine from September 9. Even if that does not lead to an extended ban, the measures sought by the coalition could significantly limit the reach of e-cig technology in the United States.