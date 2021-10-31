Coal mine or climate action? Australia facing COP26

Canberra, Australia – A few days before leaving for Glasgow to attend COP26, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the Australian government’s plan to tackle climate change.

Morrison has described his government’s commitment to reach net zero by 2050 as a major breakthrough, but many Australians are skeptical.

He is, after all, the man who, as treasurer in 2017, produced a real lump of coal during parliamentary question time and happily proclaimed: “This is coal, don’t be. fear ! while other ministers laughed with amusement.

Morrison’s latest plan – described as ‘the Australian way’ to cut carbon emissions – relies heavily on unspecified breakthroughs in ‘low-emission technology’ and controversial ‘clean hydrogen’, as well as changes in land use and on increased adoption of renewable energies by businesses and landlords. .

And while the Prime Minister will bring net zero ambition by 2050 to COP26, no new legally binding targets have been announced. Australia will stick to its 2030 emissions reduction target of 26-28% from 2005 levels. This despite the fact that, on a per capita basis, Australia is one of the largest carbon emitters in the world. world, releasing about 17 metric tonnes per person each year, more than three times the global average.

Morrison, who only two weeks ago refused to commit to attending COP26, says the plan will lead Australia to a sustainable future. His government claims it will increase gross national income and create up to 62,000 new jobs.

No modeling has been published to accompany the policy, and scientists, academics and business people are particularly alarmed at the lack of detail.

“Australia is scrambling in the eleventh hour to achieve a national position on 2050 while the rest of the world has moved on to ambitious 2030 targets to halve emissions,” said Susan Harris Rimmer, director of Policy Innovation Hub at Griffith University. Rimmer described the plan as “a pathetic national stance for COP26”.

Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-founder of tech company Atlassian, went further, calling the plan “just more bullshit **” and “ridiculously embarrassing.”

OK. I read the 129 pages of the brochure. Not worth the paper I didn’t print it on. I understand technology very well. This is not a “technology-driven approach”. It is inaction, the wrong direction and the avoidance of choices. I go to bed. It’s just ridiculously embarrassing. – Mike Cannon-Brookes (@mcannonbrookes) October 26, 2021

Coal exports

Australia has a long-standing love affair with fossil fuels, particularly coal. The country produces far more coal than it consumes, and coal exports contribute about A $ 50 billion ($ 37.5 billion) per year to national income. In 2019-2020 alone, Australia exported 213 million tonnes.

The inclusion of fossil fuel exports in carbon emissions makes Australia the world’s third-largest emitter behind Russia and Saudi Arabia. The two main political parties – the ruling Liberal Party and the opposing Labor Party – have pledged to continue exports, despite the industry’s obvious contribution to the climate crisis.

“Australia has a two-pronged policy when it comes to fossil fuels,” explained Peter Christoff of Melbourne Climate Futures. “At the national level, things are accelerating… but countries are responsible for their impacts on the entire climate system. It includes everything we do.

“The real problem [for Australia] it’s exports, ”Christoff said.

Climate change is already having a significant impact on Australia. The continent has warmed by 1.44 degrees Celsius since records began in 1910, and the seven years between 2013 and 2019 ranked among the nine hottest years of all time. Rainfall has decreased, tropical cyclones have become more frequent and damaging, and the World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef is in “critical” condition.

Bushfires in the summer of 2019-2020 in the southern hemisphere killed at least 33 people and billions of animals and led to Australia’s largest peacetime evacuation, while Increasingly severe storms could erode up to 15,000 km of waterfront by 2100.

Australia’s Pacific neighbors are also suffering. Low-lying coral atoll countries like Kiribati are constantly threatened by rising sea levels and flash floods. Kiribati even bought land in Fiji in case the whole country needed to move.

“Kiribati does not have until 2050 to see whether the world or Australia is achieving carbon neutrality or not,” former Kiribati president Anote Tong said. “A promise of net zero emissions by 2050 is too far away for us. If global emissions do not decrease significantly by 2030, Kiribati may well become uninhabitable by mid-century.

Most Australians want action

The vast majority of Australians want the government to act faster.

An all-time high 75 percent say they are concerned about climate change, including 40 percent who are “very concerned.” Importantly, 82 percent of Australians support the phasing out of coal-fired power plants.

Australian courts have already started to recognize that the Australian government has a duty to protect Australians from climate change. In May, the Federal Court of Australia ruled that the Minister of the Environment had “a duty to take reasonable precautions” to “avoid causing injury or death” to young people due to carbon emissions.

The minister has since approved three new coal projects.

Now, a class action lawsuit has been filed by Torres Strait Islander communities, whose homelands are under serious threat. Sea level in the Strait has already risen by 6 cm (2.4 inches) over the past decade, double the global average. The case is the first time that it will be argued in court that the entire federal government has a duty to protect Australians from climate damage.

“If we become climate refugees, we will lose everything: our homes, our community, our culture, our stories and our identity,” said Paul Kabai, a representative for the action. “We will not be connected to Country because Country will disappear. This is why I am suing the government because I want to protect my community and all Australians before it is too late.

Polarized politics

What is preventing Australia from taking drastic action on climate change is the country’s federal policy. Nationally, climate change has become a partisan issue, with the ruling Liberal-National coalition largely opposed to action, largely due to intense lobbying from the fossil fuel industry.

“At the end of the 20th century, climate change was militarized by the right as an identity problem,” Judith Brett, professor emeritus of politics at La Trobe University, told Al Jazeera. “It has been linked to supporting aboriginal rights and environmental issues… so he’s been drawn into these polarized cultural wars. “

It is this polarization that Brett blames for the lack of action. “Politicians have been slow to change. They started out as climate deniers, then they became climate skeptics, and now they’re just kind of slow. “

However, change is occurring as politicians are forced into action by the economy as well as by the force of popular opinion.

“The economics of the power sector is that there will never be another coal-fired power plant in Australia,” explained Christoff of Melbourne Climate Futures. “Managing coal, or even gas, is just not financially sound, and since the sector is mostly privatized, companies just won’t want to invest. “

“The economy is absolutely successful.”

Several of Australia’s largest mining companies have already pledged to reduce their emissions. Fortescue Metals Group plans to reach net zero by 2040, while Rio Tinto has pledged to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, by investing AU $ 7.5 billion (5.6 billion billion dollars) to do this.

“It’s a huge change, but it’s the future of Rio Tinto,” said Managing Director Jakob Stausholm.

Ultimately, it is the economics of the climate crisis that is likely to push the Australian government into action.

“It’s being forced on Australia from outside,” agreed Brett of La Trobe University.

“Morrison is a political pragmatist. He is probably not convinced by the problem itself … It is the flight of capital from fossil fuels – not sea level rise and deforestation – that has made the government reflect on the reality of the problem. problem.