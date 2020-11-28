Closing time of the last pub in a village?
STONESFIELD, England – Seven pubs in this small West Oxfordshire village have closed over the years, and some locals here still speak of each as if they were a beloved relative who had expired last week. The black head? Converted into a private house. Rose and crown? Demolished and replaced by a row of houses. The Boot Inn? Damn.
So in July there was a worry, on the brink of alarm, when the owner of the White Horse Tavern posted a sign on the front door announcing that the place was for sale.
It’s not just that the two-story stone and brick building has been serving beer since 1853 – the year the Crimean War began, to some perspective – and the setting for thousands of parties, benders. , receptions and Sunday roasts. It is also the last pub in Stonesfield, with a population of 1,500. Without it, the village would lose its social core, as well as an important selling point for the rest of the world.
“There are villages scattered all over West Oxfordshire, and if you don’t know where to move you tend to look for a place that has three things – a pub, a school and a shop,” said Steve Callaghan, who has lived in Stonesfield for 25 years. “We have seen reports that when a village loses its last ad, real estate goes down by 10%.”
Mr Callaghan, 63, was not going to sit and watch the white horse disappear with a 10th of the value of his house. And the law gave him an opening to himself and to like-minded residents. Years ago, the government viewed the White Horse as a “community asset of value,” a designation that imposed a six-month moratorium on any sale, so residents could try to raise money and make an offer for it. ‘place.
Since October, Mr. Callaghan and some neighbors have been doing it. They formed the Stonesfield Community Charitable Society and scrambled to raise £ 395,000 (approx. $ 525,000), the asking price of the pub.
The group sold shares for £ 50 apiece, washed cars, sold cakes, held socially distant garage sales and staged something called an auction of promises, in which goods and services were auctioned. The offerings included a ride on a white pony named Cobweb and a private performance by a local group called Village Idiots.
To date, the organization has raised £ 339,950. With a self-imposed 30 November deadline looming – allowing time to process paperwork before the moratorium ends in early January – an additional £ 55,050 is needed.
Looks like it’s going to be squeaky.
And even if residents hit their financial goal, a triumphant toast might be premature. By law, in January pub owner John Lloyd will still be free to sell to whomever he wants, and he told the company he already has an interested buyer.
Mr. Callaghan and others met the potential buyer at the White Horse a few months ago, and the man told them he wanted to keep the White Horse as a pub. But the villagers were later disheartened to learn from a web search after the meeting that the buyer had spent years as a real estate developer.
From an investment point of view, it certainly makes sense to turn the building into a residence. As popular as they are, ads are low-margin proposals at the best of times; during pandemics, they are chasms.
In fact, before Covid-19 started rampaging around the world, the number of pubs in the UK was already declining from around 60,000 at the turn of the last century to 47,200 now, according to the British Beer and Pub Association. Over 700 UK pubs are currently on sale on a real estate site.
The problem is that taxes are high and beer is more readily available than ever in supermarkets and elsewhere. A no smoking, imposed in 2007, did not help.
The owner of the pub, Mr Lloyd, refused to speak on the phone and instead sent a few texts. All of them stressed how much he felt the company had “no likelihood,” as he put it, of raising funds.
“They only have 12 days to raise £ 250,000!” he wrote on November 18.
There is a story to all of this, and on a recent tour of the White Horse’s exterior and adjacent property, Mr. Callaghan and Claire Brooks, the company’s vice president, provided it.
The day of the visit was overcast and soggy, giving the village, about 12 miles northeast of the University of Oxford, the appearance of a black and white postcard, circa 1905. The interior of the white horse appeared, through a window, quaint and ready for business, with a wood-burning stove and bar that was only missing a row of patrons.
Next to the pub is a grassy garden where drinkers congregate when the weather is hot.
“He wanted to prepare this,” Ms. Brooks said.
She was talking about Mr. Lloyd’s plan, proposed years ago, to turn the garden into a parking lot. So many people opposed this idea at a local council meeting that someone had to find extra chairs to fit everyone in the room. The council said “no”.
There was a second setback between Mr. Lloyd and the townspeople when he unveiled plans for the building he owned next to the White Horse. At the time, it housed a bowling alley, an older version of bowling. He wanted to make a house out of it. The proposal was approved by strong opposition from Mr. Callaghan and others.
Many of the villagers who fought the hardest against Mr. Lloyd in the last two fights are now running the company, which may explain some tension between them. In a text, Lloyd said Mr. Callaghan and others “boycotted” the white horse after the skirmish at the bowling alley.
False, Mr Callaghan said, although he also said he avoided the pub when Mr Lloyd was a bartender. Likewise, others who say that Mr. Lloyd never seemed particularly interested in hospitality.
“Even as a villager you went there some nights and it was like you had crawled under a rock,” recalls Leela Menon, who did not join the company or buy any of its shares.
Mr Callaghan worries that if the place is seen as a bankrupt business, a new owner could apply for a ‘change of use’ request to the local council, allowing the pub to be converted into residences.
If the board says no, a familiar chicken game could begin, which could last for years. The owner would wait for the council to find the horror so horrible that they would bow down and grant permission to renovate it. The board, meanwhile, would wait for an owner wanting a return on their investment to sell or reopen the pub.
Mrs. Brooks envisions a happier outcome. She is so certain that her company will succeed that she recently bought a pizza oven, which she intends to turn on when the premises reopen.
“Maybe I’m trying fate,” she said, “but I like our chances.”
