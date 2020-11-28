Closing time of the last pub in a village?

STONESFIELD, England – Seven pubs in this small West Oxfordshire village have closed over the years, and some locals here still speak of each as if they were a beloved relative who had expired last week. The black head? Converted into a private house. Rose and crown? Demolished and replaced by a row of houses. The Boot Inn? Damn.

So in July there was a worry, on the brink of alarm, when the owner of the White Horse Tavern posted a sign on the front door announcing that the place was for sale.

It’s not just that the two-story stone and brick building has been serving beer since 1853 – the year the Crimean War began, to some perspective – and the setting for thousands of parties, benders. , receptions and Sunday roasts. It is also the last pub in Stonesfield, with a population of 1,500. Without it, the village would lose its social core, as well as an important selling point for the rest of the world.