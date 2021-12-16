Closed mosque in Kashmir belies India’s religious freedom

SRINAGAR, India (AP) – Jamia Masjid, the grand mosque of Srinagar, dominates its neighborhood with an imposing main gate and massive turrets. It can accommodate 33,000 worshipers and, on special occasions, over the years, hundreds of thousands of Muslims have filled the nearby alleys and roads to offer prayers directed from the mosque.

But Indian authorities see the mosque as a hotspot – a hotspot for protests and clashes that challenge India’s sovereignty over the disputed region of Kashmir.

For Muslims in Kashmir, it is a sacred place for Friday prayers and a place where they can make their voices heard for political rights.

In this bitter dispute, the mosque in the main city of Kashmir has remained largely closed for the past two years. The mosque’s chief priest has been detained at his home almost non-stop throughout this period, and the main mosque door is padlocked and blocked with corrugated iron on Fridays.

The closure of the mosque, which is revered by the predominantly Muslim population of Kashmir, has heightened their anger.

“There is a constant feeling that something is missing in my life,” said Bashir Ahmed, 65, a retired government worker who has offered prayers at the mosque for five decades.

Indian authorities have declined to comment on restrictions on mosques despite repeated requests from The Associated Press. In the past, officials have said the government was forced to close the mosque because its management committee was unable to stop anti-Indian protests on the premises.

The closure of the 600-year-old mosque came amid a crackdown that began in 2019 after the government stripped Kashmir of its long-standing semi-autonomous status.

Over the past two years, some of the region’s other mosques and shrines – also closed for months due to the security crackdown and the ensuing pandemic – have been allowed to offer religious services.

Jamia Masjid remained closed to worshipers for Friday prayers – the main day of congregation worship in Islam. Authorities allow the mosque to remain open the other six days, but only a few hundred worshipers gather there on these occasions, compared to tens of thousands who often meet on Fridays.

“It is the central mosque where our ancestors, scholars and spiritual masters have prayed and meditated for centuries,” said Altaf Ahmad Bhat, one of the officials of the grand mosque.

He dismissed the public policy reasons cited by authorities as “absurd,” adding that discussions of social, economic and political issues affecting Muslims were a core religious function of any large mosque.

The Grand Mosque is mainly used for compulsory Friday congregation prayers and special services. The obligatory daily prayers are usually held in the small mosques in the neighborhood.

For Muslims in the region, the closing of the mosque brings back painful memories of the past. In 1819, Sikh rulers closed it down for 21 years. Over the past 15 years, it has been the subject of periodic bans and blockades by successive Indian governments.

But the current restrictions are the most severe since the region was divided between India and Pakistan after the two countries gained independence from British colonialism in 1947. Both claim Himalayan territory in its entirety.

The Indian government initially grappled with largely peaceful public protests in favor of a united Kashmir, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent entity. But a crackdown on dissent led to Kashmir’s eruption into an armed rebellion against India in 1989. India has described the insurgency as Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, a charge Pakistan has denied.

Indian forces largely crushed the rebellion about 10 years ago, although popular claims for “Azadi,” or freedom, have remained entrenched in the Kashmir psyche.

The region has shifted from armed struggle to unarmed uprisings, tens of thousands of civilians have repeatedly taken to the streets to protest Indian rule, often resulting in deadly clashes between stone-throwing locals and troops Indian. The Grand Mosque and its surroundings in the heart of Srinagar have become the focus of these protests.

Sermons at the Jamia Masjid often addressed the long-simmering conflict, with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief priest and one of the region’s main separatist leaders, delivering fiery speeches highlighting Kashmir’s political struggle.

Authorities often cracked down, banning prayers at the mosque for long periods of time. According to official data, the mosque was closed for at least 250 days in 2008, 2010 and 2016 combined.

The armed conflict escalated again after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 and won a landslide re-election in 2019. Modi’s Hindu nationalist government led by the Bharatiya Janata party hardened its stance against the separatists from Pakistan and Kashmir amid mounting attacks from hardline Hindus. linings against minorities in India, further compounding frustrations among Muslims in Kashmir.

Soon a new wave of rebels rekindled Kashmiri militancy and challenged the Indian regime with weapons and effective use of social media. India has responded with sometimes deadly counterinsurgency operations.

Freedom of religion is enshrined in the Indian constitution, allowing citizens to freely follow and practice their religion. The constitution also states that the state will not “discriminate, promote or interfere in the profession of any religion.”

But even before the ongoing security operation in Kashmir, experts say conditions for Indian Muslims under Modi have deteriorated.

In Kashmir, the crackdown on the most revered mosque has compounded those fears.

“Jamia Masjid represents the soul of the faith of the Muslims of Kashmir and has remained at the center of demands for social and political rights since its founding about six centuries ago,” said Zareef Ahmed Zareef, poet and oral historian . “Its closure is an attack on our faith. “

On special occasions like the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, hundreds of thousands of worshipers pray in the mosque, filling the alleys and winding roads of its neighborhood.

Over the past two years, such scenes have remained missing. Muslims say the gag violates their constitutional right to religious freedom.

Ahmed, the devotee, sat on a recent Saturday afternoon inside the mosque, a wooden and brick architectural wonder with 378 wooden pillars. He said he had never seen the mosque closed and desolate for such a prolonged period.

“I feel deprived and violated,” Ahmed said, raising his hands in plea. “We have been subjected to extreme spiritual suffering. “

Many Muslims in Kashmir have long said that New Delhi restricts their religious freedom under the guise of law and order while promoting and sponsoring the annual Hindu pilgrimage to an icy cave in the Himalayas visited by hundreds of thousands of people. Hindus from all over India.

The Amarnath pilgrimage lasts almost two months, although it has been canceled in the past two years due to the pandemic.

On a recent Friday, when the mosque remained closed, its sprawling market, an otherwise bustling and bustling neighborhood, looked deserted.

Babull, a mentally disabled man in his forties who lives in the area in and around the Grand Mosque, circled the neighborhood. He warned traders of the imminent danger of a police raid on the area, as they have done in the past.

Nearby, a group of Indian tourists took to clicking selfies against the backdrop of the barricaded and locked main gate of the mosque.

Kashmiri spectators watched them in silence.

