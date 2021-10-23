Climate summit will be fueled by cooking oil

SPart of the electric vehicle fleet that will be used by foreign dignitaries at the UN climate conference COP26 this month could be recharged using generators powered by cooking oil due to a lack of sufficient capacity of electric vehicle charging stations.

Without a charging point, Jaguar Land Rover electric vehicles needing to be plugged in could access the generators, which run on hydrogenated vegetable oil, according to a conference spokesperson.

“World leaders will receive electric vehicles for the duration of their stay,” the spokesperson said. noted, according to the Scotsman. “The UK will offset all carbon emissions associated with hosting the event.”

ROLLS-ROYCE SAYS IT WILL PUT INTO ELECTRICITY ONLY BY 2030

Jaguar Land Rover announcement in September, it would supply a fleet of electric vehicles, including luxury Jaguar I-PACE SUVs, to transport leaders and their teams to and from the Scottish Event Campus site.

All vehicles on loan from Jaguar Land Rover have been removed “from existing fleets in the UK, helping to ensure that the carbon footprint remains low,” the UK government said in announcing the deal.

A spokesperson for COP26 confirmed to the Washington Examiner that around 240 vehicles, each capable of traveling 292 miles for an additional charge, will be made available.

Information on the total number of generators, where they will come from and where they will be installed was not immediately available on request.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

President Joe Biden will be among the participants at the Glasgow summit. He will be joined by several of his cabinet secretaries, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

Washington Examiner Videos

Key words: New, Energy and environment, Electric vehicles, Climate change, Scotland

Original author: Jeremy Beaman

Original location: Climate summit will be fueled by cooking oil