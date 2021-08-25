Climate solutions, change-makers and celebrities: launch of major UN podcast series

All over the world, young people refuse to accept the state of the climate and are fighting to make the planet a better place for them, their families and their communities.

However, their stories tend to be overshadowed by the flood of disturbing, and at times overwhelming, news about climate change and the real and immediate dangers it poses to life on this planet.

Young activists transform their communities

Young Kenyan entrepreneur Nzambi Matee, whose company produces low-cost sustainable building materials from recycled plastic, is featured on No Denying It UN News / Greece Kaneiya

All the more reason to point out that while governments and big business must fundamentally reorganize the global economy, we all have the power to make positive changes in our communities and influence others to do something similar: seemingly small projects can have big impacts.

The activists, engineers and entrepreneurs featured in this series range from a young female engineer in Kenya using waste to make low-cost building materials, to a social entrepreneur who has built a network for young climate leaders in North America. South, and the founder of the first fishing school in Greece, training fishermen to collect plastic from the sea.

Each, in their own way, is working on initiatives that could be replicated in other countries and regions, helping to solve some of the major environmental problems facing the planet, such as pollution, waste, water shortages and , of course, the use of fossil fuels. .

The title of the series reflects the fact that the so-called “climate change deniers” have lost the argument: the fact of the man-made climate simply cannot be denied anymore. It is undeniable that we must fight against the climate emergency. Burning fossil fuels for energy must stop. It is doable, but it will require solutions in all sectors, at all scales, in all countries of the world.

Support the power of the stars

Each episode of No Denying is told by a leading celebrity, many of whom are goodwill ambassadors and messengers of peace.

They include actress Michelle Yeoh, who appears in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and is best known for her roles in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and the Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies.

Ms. Yeoh has been associated with the United Nations for several years, as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program, where she focuses on empowering the most vulnerable, including women, those who are live in poverty and those facing disasters and crises.

The first episode, airing August 26, features an interview with Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm, elected Chief of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, based in Old Crow, Canada.

Mr. Tizya-Tramm is helping Arctic communities move away from polluting fossil fuels and become more sustainable, using renewable sources such as solar power. This episode is narrated by Ezra Miller, star of the Fantastic Beasts movies, and the upcoming Flash movie.

You can find more information about No Denying It, as well as all the episodes, here. You can also find the series wherever you get your podcasts.

The 10 episodes of the series, produced by UN News and Good To Do Today, an independent podcast production company, will be released every Thursday from August 26 to October 28, on the eve of the COP26 UIN climate conference in Glasgow. . , presented as a crucial step towards a more sustainable world.