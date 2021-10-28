World
Climate set to dominate G20 summit ahead of UN conference – Times of India
ROME: If the high-stakes climate talks are to be successful next month in Glasgow, the first signs of progress could appear this weekend when the leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies hold their first face-to-face meeting in two years.
Big obstacles stand in the way. The G20 is divided on issues such as phasing out coal and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), leaving diplomats little time to forge a deal ahead of the meeting October 30 and 31.
Many leaders coming to Rome, including US President Joe Biden, will fly immediately after to Scotland for the United Nations climate summit, known as COP26, which is seen as key to tackling the threat of rising temperatures.
COP26 involves nearly 200 countries, but the G20 bloc, which includes Brazil, China, India, Germany and the United States, is the dominant force, accounting for over 80% of global gross domestic product , 60% of its population and about 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions.
“The time for diplomatic niceties is over. If governments, especially G20 governments, do not stand up and lead this effort, we are heading for terrible human suffering,” said the Secretary General of the United Nations last week. UN, Antonio Guterres.
In a setback to hopes for a strong G20 response, Biden’s expectations of heading to Europe with a strong national agreement on climate policy have declined dramatically due to political divisions over a broader spending package.
Much to the disappointment of the Italian hosts, the leaders of China, Japan, Mexico, Russia and Saudi Arabia refused to attend the meeting, which will be held in a suburb of Rome called EUR, built by the fascist dictator. Benito mussolini.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and russian president Vladimir Poutine have reportedly withdrew over concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic, but are expected to follow the discussions via a video link, diplomats said.
Covid-19 meant last year’s G20 summit was a virtual event and the continued fallout from the health emergency will feature prominently in the Rome talks, with Italy keen for major economies to coordinate the global recovery.
Fears about rising energy prices and stretched supply chains are likely to be allayed, as will the need to reform the The world trade organization (IN THIS).
G20 leaders will also approve a minimum global tax rate of 15% for large corporations – a deal that was finalized earlier this month and which Italy has hailed as a major achievement of its presidency of a year of the G20.
Italy also said it was proud of a summit it hosted in May that resulted in pledges from rich countries for hundreds of millions of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for poorer regions, as well as an agreement to channel emergency reserves from the International Monetary Fund to impoverished countries. .
“Given the international situation, I think Italy can be satisfied with its presidency of the G20. But I hope that other agreements can be reached on decarbonization”, said Antonio Villafranca, director of studies at Italian Institute for International Political Studies.
One area in which Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi aims to find consensus is the commitment to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels – another element of the battle to reduce gas to greenhouse effect responsible for the warming of the Earth’s atmosphere.
One of the most delicate negotiations will be the need for rich countries to honor their 2009 pledge to provide the poor with $ 100 billion a year to help them adapt to climate change.
In 2015, they agreed to extend this target until 2025, but the target, which some poor countries and climate activists now deem insufficient, has yet to be met.
The talks will take place in a futuristic convention center called “The Cloud”, with social events scheduled at some of the historic sites that dot central Rome, including a gala dinner in the Presidential Palace.
The Interior Ministry said between 5,000 and 6,000 police and some 500 soldiers would be deployed to provide security. Airspace will be closed over Rome and border controls will be tightened in an attempt to ward off potential troublemakers.
