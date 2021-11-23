Climate injustice in Glasgow Cop-Out

SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR, November 23 (IPS) – The planet is already 1.1 ° C warmer than in pre-industrial times. July 2021 was hottest month never recorded in 142 years. Despite the pandemic slowdown, 2020 was the hottest year until now, ending the hottest decade (2011-2020) never.

Betrayal in Glasgow

Summarizing the widespread views on the recent Glasgow climate summit, the former Irish President Marie robinson observed: “People will see this as a historically shameful dereliction of duty, … far from sufficient to avert a climate catastrophe.”

Anise Chowdhury

About a hundred civil society groups blasted the Glasgow result: “Instead of a multilateral agreement that offers a clear path to tackle the climate crisis, we end up with a document that takes us further down the path of climate injustice.

Even if countries keep their Paris Agreement promises, global warming is now expected to rise 2.7 ° C above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century. Authoritative projections suggest that if all of the long-term commitments and goals of COP26 are met, the planet will get warmer again by 2.1? by 2100.

The United Nations Environment Program suggests a high probability of catastrophic global warming of more than 1.5 ° C in the next two decades. Previous policy goals – halve global carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve ‘net-zero‘by 2050 – are now recognized as insufficient.

The 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow has been touted as the world’s “last best hope” for saving the planet. Many speeches cited disturbing trends, but the national leaders most responsible for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have offered little.

So the developing countries were once again betrayed. Although they contribute less to the acceleration of global warming, they suffer the worst consequences. They have to pay most of the bills for “loss and damage”, adaptation and mitigation.

Glasgow’s setbacks

Glasgow’s two greatest hopes have not been fulfilled: the renewal of the 2030 targets aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5?, And a clear strategy to mobilize the US $ 100 billion per year promised by the rulers of rich countries ahead of the COP in Copenhagen in 2009 – to help finance countries’ development efforts.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram

An exasperated African lawmaker called the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use “empty pledge”, As“ yet another example of Western awkwardness… assuming the role of ‘white savior’ ”while tapping into the African rainforest.

Meanwhile, far too many loopholes open to abuse remain, undermining efforts to reduce emissions. In addition, no commitment to end fossil fuel subsidies globally – to US $ 11 million every minute– that is, about $ 6 trillion a year – was to come.

No new oil and gas field should be developed for the world to have a chance of reaching net zero by 2050. Nevertheless, governments continue to approve such projects, usually involving transnational giants.

Various measures – for example, “carbon capture and storage” and “offsetting” – have been presented as solutions. But carbon capture and storage technologies remain controversial, unproven on a large scale, expensive and rarely competitive.

The Glasgow result did not include any commitment to phase out oil and gas altogether. Meanwhile, the language about coal has been diluted to become virtually toothless: Coal-fired power plants will now be “phased out”, instead of “phased out”.

Off-piste offsets

Defenders of the offset market claim to reduce emissions or remove GHGs from the atmosphere by some to “offset” emissions by others. So, offsetting often means paying someone poor to reduce GHG emissions or forcing them to pay someone else to do so. With more resources, large companies can more easily afford to ‘greenwash‘.

Carbon offset markets have long overpromised, but underestimated. As they generally exaggerate claims of reduced GHG emissions, offsetting is a poor substitute for actual reduction in fossil fuel use. During this time, disagreements overcompensation rules have long blocked international negotiations on climate change.

Buying offsets allows GHG emitters ”continue to pollute», Although paying. The highly GHG-emitting activities of the wealthiest individuals, companies and nations can thus continue, after “shift the burden of action and sacrifice to others”- generally to those in the poorest countries – via the market.

For Tariq Fancy – who managed “sustainable investing” at BlackRock, the world’s largest fund manager – the offsets market is a “deadly distraction“”, “leading the world into a dangerous mirage,… Burning precious time ”.

Meanwhile, most established compensation programs – for example, REDD + programs or the Kyoto protocol Clean development mechanism – have clearly failed to significantly reduce GHG emissions.

More than 130 countries have pledged to achieve zero net worth by 2050. But targeting zero net worth has actually allowed the world to keep kicking the road, instead of taking action. decisive and urgent way to verifiably reduce GHG emissions.

Therefore, he is considered a cynic “swindle“,” Nothing more than an expensive blanket for continued toxic emissions “. Trading unverifiable offsets – supposed to reach net zero – allows GHG emissions to continue with activities almost as usual.

Loss and damage?

Vulnerable and poor nations have argued for decades that rich countries owe them compensation for the irreversible damage of global warming. In fact, no United Nations climate conference has provided funding for loss and damage to affected countries.

Rich countries agreed to start a “dialogue” to discuss “arrangements for funding activities to avoid, minimize and address loss and damage.” Representing developing countries, Guinea said “extreme disappointmentTo this ruse to delay progress on financing recovery and reconstruction after climate disasters.

Developed countries represent two thirds of cumulative emissions against only 3% of Africa. Carbon emissions of the richest 1% of the world’s population were more than twice those in the lower half between 1990 and 2015!

Small, low-lying island nations – from the Marshall Islands to Fiji and Antigua – fear losing much of their land to rising sea levels. But their long-standing call for a “loss and damage ”was once again rejected.

South Pacific Island Representatives expressed disappointment at the lack of funding for loss and damage, and the watered down language on coal. For them, COP26 was a “monumental failure”, leaving them in existential danger.

Although the historical responsibility for GHG emissions rests primarily with rich countries, particularly the United States and the European Union, once again they have managed to shirk serious commitments to address these long-standing problems due to the global warming.

Climate injustice

For the UN Secretary-General, “Over the past 25 years, the richest 10% of the world’s population have been responsible for more than half of all carbon emissions, and the poorest 50% have were responsible for only 7% of emissions ”.

The World Bank estimates that, if left unchecked, climate change will condemn an ​​additional 132 million people to poverty over the next decade, while displacing more than 216 million of their homes and lands by 2050.

Meanwhile, the poorest countries – which have contributed the least to cumulative GHG emissions – continue to suffer the most. To fight climate injustice, rich countries – those most responsible for GHG emissions and global warming – must do much more.

Their funding for developing countries should be much more ambitious than $ 100 billion per year. The financing conditions should be much more generous than at present. In addition, funding should prioritize adaptation, especially for the poorest and most at-risk countries.

